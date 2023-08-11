fbpx
Published August 11, 2023

Top prospect Cooper Flagg reclassifying to 2024

Dec 1, 2022; Montverde, Florida, USA; Montverde Academy forward Cooper Flagg (32) dunks the ball during the second quarter of the Sunshine Classic basketball tournament against IMG Academy at Mills Championship Court on the campus of Montverde Academy. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Five-star prospect Cooper Flagg announced Friday he is reclassifying from 2025 to the Class of 2024.

That would also make the 6-foot-8 forward from Florida’s Montverde Academy eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft.

Prior to the switch, Flagg was ranked No. 2 overall in the 247 Sports composite rankings for the Class of 2025.

Flagg, a native of Maine, won’t turn 17 until December. His Instagram post on Friday had the year 2025 crossed out and replaced by 2024.

He played for the gold medal-winning U.S. squad at the 2022 FIBA U-17 World Cup and made the all-tournament team.

Duke reportedly leads the recruiting chase, with offers from UConn, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Texas and others also on the table.

–Field Level Media

