Top NBA Draft prospect reportedly refusing to work out with specific teams: Hornets, Blazers, and Grizzlies may be impacted

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the 2024 NBA Draft order is set, top prospects are doing their best to lobby to become the first overall pick in a year that feels wide open at the top compared to last season. With no consensus No. 1 overall pick in this year’s class, prospects like Stephon Castle are vying to become one of the first to hear their name called on June 26.

Castle, a 6-foot-6 combo guard who feels confident in his ability to play point guard in the NBA, is viewed as one of the best prospects in this year’s class. He’s a strong bet to be picked in the first five or ten picks. Yet, he could be hindering his draft stock a bit, according to one NBA source.

Stephon Castle may not want to work out for teams with a bonafide starting point guard

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, top guard prospect Stephon Castle isn’t doing everything he can to boost his draft stock. Specifically, Castle may not be willing to workout for teams who already have their starting point guard.

“There are whispers of Stephon Castle and his camp potentially not being willing to do pre-draft workouts for teams with starting point guards already in place.” NBA insider Evan Sidery on Stephon Castle

If that’s the case, Castle’s chances of being drafted by teams such as Atlanta (No. 1), Houston (No. 3), Detroit (No. 5), Charlotte (No. 6), Portland (No. 6), and Memphis (No. 8) could be dwindling.

Castle’s camp hasn’t come forth and admitted that they’re refusing workouts from certain teams, and if he’s eager to be drafted as high as possible, the former UConn star shouldn’t care whether he’s asked to be a point or shooting guard in his first season.

As we’ve seen time and time again, just because a player may be entrenched as a starter for now, it doesn’t mean his role won’t change in the near future, either due to trade, injury, or effectiveness.

For Castle, he might prefer to let his college tape do the talking instead of boosting his chances of being drafted to a team with a starting point guard already on duty. But even that might not deter some teams from maintaining their interest in the 19-year-old prospect.

Related: Multiple NBA teams expected to pursue Mikal Bridges trade this offseason