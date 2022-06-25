fbpx
Published June 25, 2022

Top 40 forward Taylor Bowen commits to Florida State

MMU's Taylor Bowen (11) leaps for lay up during the boys DI semi final basketball game between the Rutland Raiders and the Mount Mansfield Cougars at Patrick Gym on Monday night March 11, 2019 in Burlington, Vermont.Rutland Vs Mmu Boys Basketball 03 11 19
Credit: BRIAN JENKINS/For the FREE PRESS

Forward Taylor Bowen, a top 40 recruit in the Class of 2023, announced Saturday he will attend Florida State.

The 247Sports composite ranks Bowen as the No. 7 power forward and No. 31 overall player overall.

From Jericho Vt., Bowen plays at Brewster Academy. The 6-foot-9 Bowen also considered Duke, Iowa, LSU, Vermont and Providence.

“I always wanted to go somewhere where I can accomplish my dreams,” Bowen said while announcing his choice. “I thought Florida State was the perfect fit for me basketball-wise and off the court. I think I can become the best I truly can on and off the court going to FSU.”

He told 247sports.com earlier about his goals.

“I’m looking for a program that will make me feel like home and push me to my dream of being the first NBA player out of Vermont,” Bowen said. “I want a coaching staff that’s going to push me and allow me to be in a position to play and accomplish that dream.”

–Field Level Media

