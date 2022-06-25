Top 40 forward Taylor Bowen commits to Florida State

Credit: BRIAN JENKINS/For the FREE PRESS

Forward Taylor Bowen, a top 40 recruit in the Class of 2023, announced Saturday he will attend Florida State.

The 247Sports composite ranks Bowen as the No. 7 power forward and No. 31 overall player overall.

From Jericho Vt., Bowen plays at Brewster Academy. The 6-foot-9 Bowen also considered Duke, Iowa, LSU, Vermont and Providence.

“I always wanted to go somewhere where I can accomplish my dreams,” Bowen said while announcing his choice. “I thought Florida State was the perfect fit for me basketball-wise and off the court. I think I can become the best I truly can on and off the court going to FSU.”

He told 247sports.com earlier about his goals.

“I’m looking for a program that will make me feel like home and push me to my dream of being the first NBA player out of Vermont,” Bowen said. “I want a coaching staff that’s going to push me and allow me to be in a position to play and accomplish that dream.”

–Field Level Media