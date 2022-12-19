Top 25 roundup: USC feasts on turnovers, dumps No. 19 Auburn

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Boogie Ellis scored 28 points, Kobe Johnson made a career-high six steals to contribute to No. 19 Auburn’s 23 total turnovers, and Southern California scored a 74-71 win on Sunday in Los Angeles.

USC (9-3) pulled ahead 50-49 on a pair of Joshua Morgan free throws with 10:31 remaining in regulation, taking a lead it held for the remainder of the game, although the Trojans never led by more than six points.

Auburn (9-2) stayed close thanks in part to hitting twice as many 3-pointers, sinking 8 of 23 shots from deep compared to USC’s 4 of 13. However, the Tigers could not overcome their multitude of turnovers, which the Trojans converted into 23 points. That effectively determined the outcome, as Auburn finished with 18 points on just 12 USC turnovers.

Johni Broome led Auburn with 16 points and eight rebounds before fouling out. Tre Donaldson scored 12 points off the bench before also fouling out.

No. 7 Texas 72, Stanford 62

Marcus Carr scored 17 points, Timmy Allen added 15 points and had a key block in the final minute and the Longhorns earned a victory over the Cardinal in Dallas as part of the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

Sir’Jabari Rice added 15 points for the Longhorns (9-1). Texas was playing its second game without coach Chris Beard, who was suspended indefinitely without pay Monday after being arrested on a charge of felony domestic assault.

Michael Jones scored 17 points to lead Stanford, with Brandon Angel adding 11 and Spencer Jones contributing 10 for the Cardinal (4-7). Stanford committed a season-high 18 turnovers.

No. 11 Baylor 65, Washington State 59

Keyonte George scored 19 points and Adam Flagler added 12 as the Bears survived a scare from the Cougars in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge in Dallas.

Flo Thamba added eight points and six rebounds for Baylor (8-2), which has won three straight following a 26-point loss to Marquette.

Jabe Mullins led Washington State (4-6) with 16 points off the bench, while TJ Bamba added 14 and Justin Powell had 12. Washington State pulled within 59-55 on Mullins’ layup with 3:42 left before Baylor held the Cougars without a field goal for nearly three minutes.

No. 21 TCU 88, Mississippi Valley State 43

Mike Miles scored 15 points as the Horned Frogs used a dominating first half to set the table for an easy matinee victory over the hapless Delta Devils in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs (9-1) put on a clinic in the first half, building a 33-point lead behind a balanced offensive attack, hot 3-point shooting, unselfish play and stout defense. TCU was not nearly as sharp after halftime, but still, Mississippi State scored just four points and made just one field goal over the first 12:18 of the second half.

TCU has won seven straight, with a one-point loss at home to Northwestern State on Nov. 14 its only blemish. JaKobe Coles and Damion Baugh added 12 points each for the Horned Frogs, who shot 48.4 percent from the field. Rayquan Brown led Mississippi Valley State (1-12) with 16 points.

–Field Level Media