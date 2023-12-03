Top 25 roundup: UNC Wilmington baffles No. 12 Kentucky

Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Trazarien White scored 27 points and had 10 rebounds off the bench, and UNC Wilmington found its long-range shooting touch to upset No. 12 Kentucky 80-73 in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday.

Kentucky was an 18.5-point favorite.

White scored 18 of his points in the second half and cemented the game with a pair of free throws with seven seconds left. Donovan Newby added 15 points and Shykeim Phillips had 13 points, including six in the last three minutes, as UNCW put the game away.

The Seahawks (6-2), of the Coastal Athletic Conference, hit 11 of 31 3-pointers after making just 3 of 23 in a 74-66 loss to East Carolina on Thursday.

Kentucky (6-2) came into the game averaging 94.4 points per game, third best in the nation, but UNCW’s defense stymied the Southeastern Conference powerhouse all game and forced 13 turnovers. The Wildcats got 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists from Reed Sheppard and 14 points from Antonio Reeves.

No. 2 Arizona 82, Colgate 55

Oumar Ballo had a double-double and the Wildcats staked their claim to be the top-ranked team in the country next week as they pulled away for a victory over the Raiders in Tucson, Ariz.

Ballo, a 7-foot center, scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds to help Arizona (7-0) dominate the paint, holding the Raiders (4-4) without an offensive rebound until the final shot of the game as time expired. Braeden Smith scored 11 points for Colgate, which was outscored 44-14 in the paint.

Caleb Love added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats, who are in line for their first No. 1 ranking since the week of Jan. 27, 2014. They probably will replace current No. 1 Purdue, which lost Friday night to Northwestern, while No. 3 Marquette fell to Wisconsin on Saturday.

Wisconsin 75, No. 3 Marquette 64

Max Klesmit scored 21 points, all in the first half, and Steven Crowl totaled 16 points as the Badgers staved off a rally by the Golden Eagles in Madison, Wis., in the annual nonconference matchup of in-state rivals.

AJ Storr finished with 13 points and Tyler Wahl added 10 for Wisconsin (6-2), which won its fifth straight game despite going 0-for-7 from 3-point range in the second half. Crowl also had eight rebounds to help the Badgers to a 38-23 advantage on the boards.

Kam Jones had 19 points and Tyler Kolek added 11 for Marquette (6-2).

Georgia Tech 72, No. 7 Duke 68

Baye Ndongo scored a game-high 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting from the field to help lead the Yellow Jackets to an upset win over the Blue Devils in Atlanta.

Miles Kelly poured in 16 points for the Yellow Jackets (4-2, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who beat Duke for just the second time since 2010. Kowacie Reeves added 14 points on 4-for-5 3-point shooting.

Jeremy Roach paced Duke with 20 points on 6-for-12 shooting from the field. Kyle Filipowski and Caleb Foster added 12 points apiece for the Blue Devils (5-3, 0-1), who couldn’t complete an 11-point second-half comeback.

No. 8 Miami 62, Notre Dame 49

Norchad Omier scored 13 points and grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds as the Hurricanes defeated the Fighting Irish in Coral Gables, Fla., in the ACC opener for both teams.

Miami (6-1) also got a team-high 14 points and a game-high four steals from Matthew Cleveland and 13 points and a game-high seven assists from Nijel Pack.

Notre Dame (3-4), which has lost two straight games, was led by J.R. Konieczny, who had a team-high 14 points on 4-for-7 shooting on 3-pointers. The rest of the team shot just 2-for-25 from deep.

No. 9 Baylor 91, Northwestern State 40

Jalen Bridges scored 16 points and Yves Missi added 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Bears stayed unbeaten by overwhelming the Demons in Waco, Texas.

Baylor (8-0) built a 26-point lead at the break after limiting Northwestern State to just five field goals in the first half. RayJ Dennis added 14 points for Baylor and Ja’Kobe Walter had 10. The Bears shot 53.3 percent from the field and outrebounded the visitors 51-22.

Jimel Lane led the anemic Northwestern State attack with 10 points. The Demons (1-7) went just 14 of 56 from the floor (25 percent).

No. 11 Gonzaga 89, Southern California 76

Ryan Nembhard recorded 15 points and seven assists, Dusty Stromer went 4-for-9 from 3-point range and added another 15 points and the Bulldogs cruised past the Trojans in the Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational.

Gonzaga (6-1) shot a red-hot 12-for-22 from beyond the 3-point arc, led by Stromer’s effort. Stromer and Nembhard paced six Bulldogs scorers in double figures. Graham Ike recorded a double-double with 14 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Boogie Ellis shot 4-for-9 from 3-point range and scored a game-high 28 points for the Trojans (5-3). Isaiah Collier added 14 points and distributed six assists. No other USC scorer reached double figures.

No. 13 Florida Atlantic 90, Charleston 74

Johnell Davis had 24 points and 10 rebounds as the Owls earned a win over the Cougars in the final game of the Field of 68 Tip-Off in Boca Raton, Fla.

Vladislav Goldin contributed 17 points and 12 rebounds, Giancarlo Rosado scored 15 points off the bench and Alijah Martin finished with 13 points for the Owls (7-1), who have won five games in a row.

Reyne Smith scored 14 points for the Cougars before rolling his ankle with 14:49 left in the game and his team leading by three points. Jordan Crawford scored 13 points and fellow reserve Ante Brzovic scored 12 for Charleston (4-4), which had won three games in a row.

No. 17 North Carolina 78, Florida State 70

RJ Davis scored 27 points and the Tar Heels used a 22-0 second-half run to overcome the Seminoles in the ACC opener for both teams at Chapel Hill, N.C.

Armando Bacot racked up 13 points and 13 rebounds and Harrison Ingram scored 11 points as North Carolina (7-1) wiped out a 14-point deficit.

Florida State (4-3) failed to hold a double-digit, second-half lead for the second straight game after leading by 17 and falling to visiting Georgia on Wednesday night.

Drexel 57, No. 18 Villanova 55

Amari Williams blocked Justin Moore’s driving layup with three seconds left to preserve the Dragons’ win over the Wildcats in the fifth-place game of the Big 5 Classic in Philadelphia.

Williams finished with 12 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots for the Dragons (5-3). He made 1 of 2 free throws with 31 seconds remaining for the two-point edge. Luke House added 11 points for Drexel, which defeated Villanova for just the second time.

Eric Dixon scored 21 points and Jordan Longino added 13 for the Wildcats (6-3), who have dropped two games in a row. Villanova went just 5-for-27 (18.5 percent) from 3-point range.

No. 20 Colorado State 86, Washington 81

Josiah Strong scored seven of his team’s final 10 points to help the Rams hold off the Huskies in the Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational.

Strong finished with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. Joel Scott led Colorado State (8-0) with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Moses Wood led Washington (4-3) with 21 points. The Huskies’ Keion Brooks Jr., who finished with 20 points and seven rebounds, made a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left. Strong was fouled and made 1 of 2 free-throw attempts to give Colorado State an 84-81 lead with 26 seconds remaining, and he later added a layup to cap the scoring.

No. 24 Illinois 76, Rutgers 58

Terrence Shannon Jr. had 23 points and a season-best 10 rebounds as the Illini surged ahead in the second half for a victory over the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, N.J., in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Illinois (6-1) dominated most of the way and won its fourth straight game. Shannon shot 8 of 13 and hit three of his four threes in the second half, when the Illini outscored Rutgers 35-22. Marcus Domask added 15 points and seven rebounds as Illinois controlled the glass 55-27 and shot 45.5 percent.

Rutgers (5-2) saw its five-game winning streak stopped and turned in its worst offensive performance of the early going by shooting 33.3 percent. Aundre Hyatt and Austin Williams led the Scarlet Knights with nine points apiece.

–Field Level Media