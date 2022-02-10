Top 25 roundup: SMU erases 15-point deficit, stuns No. 6 Houston

Feb 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs forward Marcus Weathers (50) reacts after making a three point shot against the Houston Cougars during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Kendric Davis scored a game-high 22 points, Marcus and Michael Weathers combined for 37 points and SMU extended its homecourt winning streak to 14 games by rallying for an 85-83 victory over No. 6 Houston in Dallas on Wednesday.

The Mustangs (17-5, 8-2 American) pulled within one game of Houston (20-3, 9-1) atop the conference standings by erasing a 15-point deficit while ending the Cougars’ 12-game win streak. They did so by shooting 52.2 percent (12-for-23) on 3-pointers and holding Houston to 32 points in the second half.

Josh Carlton, Taze Moore and Kyler Edwards tied for the Cougars’ team-high scoring honors with 17 points. Jamal Shead scored 14 points and dished out 12 assists.

Oklahoma 70, No. 9 Texas Tech 55

Umoja Gibson scored a season-high 30 points to lead the Sooners to an upset of the Red Raiders in Norman, Okla.

The win was the first for the Sooners in five tries against Top 10 opponents this season, and snapped a three-game losing streak for Oklahoma (14-10, 4-7 Big 12). The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Red Raiders (18-6, 7-4).

Kevin McCullar led the Red Raiders with 12 points while Terrence Shannon Jr. added 11.

No. 10 Baylor 75, Kansas State 60

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua led a balanced scoring attack with 21 points as the Bears pulled away for a win over the Wildcats in Manhattan, Kan.

The Bears (20-4, 8-3 Big 12) reached had six players finish with at least eight points as they earned their seventh straight head-to-head win over the Wildcats. Baylor got 15 points and eight assists from James Akinjo plus 10 points from Adam Flagler.

Kansas State (12-11, 4-7) had only two players produce more than four points. Nijel Pack led all scorers with 31 points, and Mark Smith added 17 points and eight rebounds.

Rutgers 66, No. 16 Ohio State 64

Geo Baker powered a game-ending 10-0 run with eight points and an assist to deliver the Scarlet Knights an upset win over the Buckeyes in Piscataway, N.J.

Baker finished with a game-high 25 points plus six assists as Rutgers (14-9, 8-5 Big Ten) knocked off its second ranked opponent in a row, following Michigan State on Saturday.

Rutgers held Ohio State scoreless for the final 3:48 of the game and earned its third win over a Top 25 team this season. Paul Mulcahy contributed 12 points, six rebounds and six assists. Branham led Ohio State (14-6, 7-4) with 19 points. E.J. Liddell had 16 points and Zed Key added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

No. 19 Tennessee 72, Mississippi State 63

Josiah-Jordan James and Kennedy Chandler each scored 18 points as the Volunteers held off the Bulldogs in Starkville, Miss.

Santiago Vescovi added 11 points, including a key late 3-pointer, for Tennessee (17-6, 8-3 SEC), which won for the sixth time in its past seven games. Zakai Zeigler also had 11 points for the Volunteers.

Iverson Molinar, the SEC’s No. 3 scorer with an 18.2 average entering the night, led Mississippi State (14-9, 5-5) with 16 points.

Seton Hall 73, No. 25 Xavier 71

Jared Rhoden had 25 points and eight rebounds and made two key baskets down the stretch as the Pirates edged the Musketeers in Newark, N.J., for their third straight win.

Seton Hall (15-7, 6-6 Big East) got 12 points from Alexis Yetna and survived some shaky free throw shooting, making just three of six in the final 18 seconds.

Jack Nunge scored 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting and Paul Scruggs had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Xavier (16-7, 6-6), which rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to make things close.

–Field Level Media