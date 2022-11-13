Top 25 roundup: Pac-12 in chaos after No. 6 Oregon falls

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Henry provided the winning points with a 43-yard field goal as No. 25 Washington upset host No. 6 Oregon 37-34 in a back-and-forth game Saturday night in Eugene, Ore.

After the Huskies stopped Oregon on downs on the Ducks’ 34-yard line, Henry connected with 51 seconds remaining to lift Washington (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) to its fourth straight win. The Ducks (8-2, 6-1) lost their first conference game and their College Football Playoff hopes took a big hit.

The Ducks had to play without star quarterback Bo Nix for a couple of minutes late in the game after he was tackled low on a run up the middle. He walked slowly off the field favoring what appeared to be a leg injury.

Nix came back with Oregon behind by three to try to lead a game-tying drive, but he couldn’t manage to get the Ducks in field-goal range.

No. 1 Georgia 45, Mississippi State 19

The top-ranked Bulldogs clinched the SEC East Division title with a victory over the host Bulldogs in Starkville, Miss.

Stetson Bennett threw for 289 yards on 25-for-37 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions and added a rushing touchdown for Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC). It’s Georgia’s fifth SEC East Division crown in six seasons.

Will Rogers went 29-for-51 passing for 261 yards and a touchdown, while Rufus Harvey had six receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown for Mississippi State (6-3, 3-4).

No. 2 Ohio State 56, Indiana 14

C.J. Stroud threw for five touchdowns and Miyan Williams ran for 147 yards before becoming the latest running back casualty when the Buckeyes defeated the Hoosiers in Columbus, Ohio.

Stroud was 17 of 28 for 297 yards as the Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) defeated Indiana (3-7, 1-6) for the 27th straight time. The Buckeyes led 21-7 after the first quarter, the same score as the final of their previous game at Northwestern.

Indiana backup quarterback Dexter Williams II replaced ineffective starter Connor Bazelak and led the Hoosiers to within 21-7 on his first series, with the help of his 16-yard run and a 49-yard catch by Andison Coby before tossing a 7-yard TD to AJ Barner. Dexter Williams was 6-for-19 for 107 yards and two TD passes for the Hoosiers, losers of seven straight.

No. 3 Michigan 34, Nebraska 3

Heisman Trophy hopeful Blake Corum rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown as the Wolverines rolled to a victory over the Cornhuskers.

J.J. McCarthy completed 8-of-17 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score for the Wolverines. Ronnie Bell caught four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown, while C.J. Stokes added 68 rushing yards on eight carries as the Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) rushed for 264 yards.

Cornhuskers (3-7, 2-5) quarterback Chubba Purdy suffered a leg injury and was replaced by Logan Smothers, who threw for 15 yards on five completions.

No. 4 TCU 17, No. 18 Texas 10

Kendre Miller rushed for 138 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown run, and the defense did the rest as the visiting Horned Frogs upset the Longhorns in a key Big 12 game in Austin, Texas.

TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) did just enough in a game that was ruled by the defenses for the first three quarters. Miller’s long touchdown run deep into the third quarter and a 31-yard scoring pass from Max Duggan to Quentin Johnston with 12:36 left were the deciding plays.

Texas (6-4, 4-3) quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for 171 yards and was intercepted once. He didn’t complete a pass until 4 1/2 minutes into the second quarter.

No. 5 Tennessee 66, Missouri 24

Hendon Hooker passed for 355 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for a score to lead the host Volunteers to a victory over the Tigers in Southeastern Conference play at Knoxville, Tenn.

Jaylen Wright rushed for two TDs and Princeton Fant caught two scoring passes as the Volunteers (9-1, 5-1 SEC) avenged last week’s loss to now-No. 1 Georgia. Jalin Hyatt had seven receptions for 146 yards and a TD and Bru McCoy caught nine passes for 111 yards as Tennessee scored 40 or more points for the seventh time this season.

Brady Cook completed 19 of 32 passes for 217 yards and two TDs and rushed for 106 yards for Missouri (4-6, 2-5). Tauskie Dove and Dominic Lovett caught TDs and Luther Burden III ran for a TD.

No. 7 LSU 13, Arkansas 10

Josh Williams rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown to help the Tigers record a Southeastern Conference win over the Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Tigers (8-2, 6-1 SEC) won their fourth consecutive game to clinch the SEC West title. Harold Perkins Jr. ended Arkansas’ final chance when he recorded his fourth sack, forcing quarterback Cade Fortin to fumble the ball that the Tigers recovered at the Arkansas 44.

Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) played without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, who has been hampered by a shoulder injury. Fortin completed 8 of 13 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.

No. 9 Alabama 30, No. 11 Ole Miss 24

Will Reichard kicked two of his three field goals in the fourth quarter, the defense stopped the Rebels in the red zone late and the Crimson Tide held on for a victory in Oxford, Miss.

The Crimson Tide (8-2, 5-2 SEC) trailed 10-0 but fought back behind Bryce Young’s touchdowns to Cameron Latu, Jermaine Burton and Ja’Corey Brooks. Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2) drove to the Alabama 14-yard-line, but on fourth-and-16 from the 20, defensive back Brian Branch broke up a pass in the end zone intended for Jonathan Mingo to seal the win with 46 seconds left.

Young was 21 of 33 for 209 yards and crafted his first 3-TD game since Sept. 24 against Vanderbilt when he tossed four. Jaxson Dart was 18 of 31 for 212 yards with a TD to Mingo. Malik Heath caught six passes for 123 yards, while Quinshon Judkins ran for 135 yards on 25 carries and tallied twice, giving him a school-record 15 rushing TDs in a season.

No. 10 Clemson 31, Louisville 16

DJ Uiagalelei threw for a touchdown and ran for another to help the Tigers record a victory over the Cardinals.

Uiagalelei completed 19 of 27 passes for 185 yards for the Tigers (9-1, 7-0 ACC) and connected with Antonio Williams for his lone touchdown strike in the second quarter. Williams caught 10 passes for 83 yards.

The Cardinals (6-4, 3-4) had to adjust without Malik Cunningham, who exited in the first half with a shoulder injury. Brock Domann replaced Cunningham and threw for 175 yards.

Arizona 34, No. 12 UCLA 28

Jayden de Laura passed for 315 yards and two touchdowns, and the Wildcats made a last-second stop as they eliminated any College Football Playoff hopes for the Bruins with an upset in Pasadena, Calif.

UCLA (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) began its final drive at its 28 with 1:07 left and no timeouts. The Bruins reached the Arizona 29, but Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw four incomplete passes, including a heave to a diving Jake Bobo at the back of the end zone on the final play.

Arizona (4-6, 2-5) ended a four-game skid and beat a ranked team for the first time since defeating No. 19 Oregon on Oct. 27, 2018. de Laura completed 22 of 28 passes without an interception. Jacob Cowing caught nine passes for 118 yards.

No. 13 Utah 42, Stanford 7

Tavion Thomas rushed for a career-high 180 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead the Utes to a convincing victory over the Cardinal in Pac-12 play at Salt Lake City.

Cameron Rising completed 20 of 33 passes for 219 yards, three touchdowns and one interception as the Utes (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) scored the game’s final 42 points. Simote Pepa had two of the Utes’ seven sacks.

Tanner McKee completed 11 of 23 passes for 155 yards and rushed for a touchdown for Stanford (3-7, 1-7), which clinched a losing campaign for the third time in four seasons. Elijah Higgins caught seven passes for 105 yards.

No. 14 Penn State 30, Maryland 0

Freshman Nicholas Singleton ran for 122 yards and two long touchdowns on 11 carries as the Nittany Lions walloped the visiting Terrapins in University Park, Pa.

Fellow freshman Kaytron Allen added 73 yards on 16 rushes as Penn State (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) beat the Terrapins (6-4, 3-4) for the seventh time in their past eight meetings.

Penn State made life miserable for Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, sacking him seven times and causing him to finish 11-of-22 passing for 74 yards. Roman Hemby managed 68 rushing yards for Maryland, which has dropped two in a row.

No. 15 North Carolina 36, Wake Forest 34

Drake Maye threw for three touchdowns and ran for one, but it took a late field goal for the Tar Heels to pull out the victory over the host Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, N.C.

North Carolina (9-1, 6-0 ACC), which has a six-game winning streak, will face Clemson in the ACC championship game Dec. 3 in Charlotte, N.C. Maye was 31-for-49 for 448 yards, with three touchdown tosses to Josh Downs. Downs made 11 catches for 154 yards.

Wake Forest (6-4, 2-4) quarterback Sam Hartman threw four touchdowns passes, with two going to Donavon Greene, but he committed two fourth-quarter turnovers in North Carolina territory.

Boston College 21, No. 16 NC State 20

Emmett Morehead threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles upset the Wolfpack.

Morehead completed 29 of 48 passes with two interceptions for the Eagles (3-7, 2-5 ACC) as they snapped a four-game slide. The Eagles also broke a 15-game losing streak to ranked opponents.

Wolfpack (7-3, 3-3) quarterback Morris finished with 135 passing yards while completing 12 of 24 passes. He also rushed for 22 yards. Michael Allen paced the rushing attack with 77 yards on 14 attempts, while Jordan Houston rushed for 71 yards on 14 touches.

No. 22 UCF 38, No. 17 Tulane 31

John Rhys Plumlee ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead the Knights over the Green Wave.

Plumlee rushed for 176 yards, including touchdowns runs of 67 and nine yards and went 17-for-30 passing for 132 yards for UCF (8-2, 5-1 AAC). Javon Baker had five receptions, including an 8-yard touchdown, for 54 yards for the Knights, who have won eight of their past nine games.

Michael Pratt went 23-for-39 passing for 236 yards and three scores for Tulane. Tyjae Spears ran for 130 yards on eight carries and Jha’Quan Jackson had five receptions for 95 yards for the Green Wave (8-2, 5-1), who ended their five-game winning streak.

No. 19 Kansas State 31, Baylor 3

Will Howard threw three touchdown passes as the Wildcats routed the Bears in Waco, Texas. Kansas State kept hope alive for a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game Dec. 3 in Arlington, Texas.

Howard finished 19 of 27 for 196 yards. Deuce Vaughn had 106 yards rushing and 50 yards and a touchdown receiving. Kansas State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) held Baylor to 306 total yards, nearly 150 yards below its season average.

Baylor (6-4, 4-3) had won three straight games entering Saturday to move into a tie for second place in the conference with Kansas State and Texas. Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen was 22-for-38 for 203 yards with two interceptions.

No. 20 Notre Dame 35, Navy 32

Drew Pyne accounted for five total touchdowns as the Fighting Irish defeated the Midshipmen in Baltimore.

Pyne completed 17 of 21 passes for 269 yards and four touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown for the Fighting Irish (7-3), who have gone 6-1 since opening the season with back-to-back losses to Ohio State and Marshall.

Pyne and Notre Dame scored all 35 points in the first half and seemed to be in cruise control in the second half as Navy furiously pushed back but had its comeback bid ended after it failed to recover an onside kick with 1:21 remaining. Daba Fofana rushed for 133 yards on 15 carries and scored a touchdown for Navy (3-7).

Purdue 31, No. 21 Illinois 24

Aidan O’Connell connected with Payne Durham for a pair of touchdowns, including the decisive score, as the Boilermakers upset the Fighting Illini.

O’Connell finished with 237 yards and three touchdowns on 25-for-40 passing, while Durham hauled in seven of those completions for 70 yards for Purdue (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten). Devin Mockobee added a rushing touchdown and gained 106 yards on 28 carries.

Fighting Illini (7-3, 4-3) quarterback Tommy DeVito completed 18 of 32 passes for 201 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Chase Brown rushed for 98 yards and two TDs on 23 carries, snapping a streak in which he had gone for over 100 yards on the ground in 10 straight games.

No. 23 Florida State 38, Syracuse 3

Jordan Travis had three passing touchdowns and added scores rushing and receiving as the Seminoles slammed the host Orange.

Travis went 21 of 23 for 155 yards as the Seminoles (7-3, 5-3 ACC) won their third straight game by combining to outscore opponents 124-22. Trey Benson contributed 18 carries for 163 yards for the visitors.

Garrett Shrader connected on just 6 of 16 passes for 65 yards for Syracuse (6-4, 3-3), which has lost four straight games. Sean Tucker rushed for 52 yards on 14 carries.

Vanderbilt 24, No. 24 Kentucky 21

Mike Wright’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Will Sheppard with 32 seconds left allowed the Commodores to break its 26-game Southeastern Conference losing streak, stunning the Wildcats.

Wright was 12 of 23 for 184 yards with a TD and an interception. He also rushed for 126 yards on 11 carries and a score, while running back Ray Davis had 129 yards on 26 attempts and a touchdown. The Commodores (4-6, 1-5 SEC) won their first SEC game since Oct. 19, 2019, against Missouri.

The Wildcats (6-4, 3-4) were led by Chris Rodriguez’s game-high 162 yards on 18 rushes with two touchdowns. Will Levis went 11-for-23 for 109 yards with an interception.

