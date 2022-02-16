Top 25 roundup: No. 9 Duke loses Coach K but escapes with last-second win

Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) is fouled by Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Williams slammed home Paolo Banchero’s missed layup with 0.4 seconds remaining, lifting No. 9 Duke to a 76-74 win over visiting Wake Forest in an Atlantic Coast Conference game on Tuesday in Durham, N.C.

Williams had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Wendell Moore Jr. added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Blue Devils (22-4, 12-3 ACC), who beat Wake Forest (20-7, 10-6) for the 23rd straight time at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski remained in the locker room during the second half due to a non-COVID-19 illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who will replace the retiring 75-year-old at season’s end, took over.

Jake LaRavia had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Wake Forest. Alondes Williams scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half to go along with four rebounds and four assists, while Dallas Walton added 17 points.

No. 16 Tennessee 76, No. 4 Kentucky 63

Santiago Vescovi’s 18 points and Kennedy Chandler’s 17 points helped the Volunteers stretch their winning streak to five games with a victory over the Wildcats at Knoxville, Tenn.

Zakai Zeigler and John Fulkerson gave the Volunteers a huge lift off the bench with 14 points apiece. Tennessee (19-6, 10-3 Southeastern Conference) improved to 14-0 in home games.

Kentucky (21-5, 10-3), which had a six-game winning streak snapped, committed 14 turnovers to Tennessee’s eight giveaways. Oscar Tshiebwe led Kentucky with 13 points and 15 rebounds, though he was the team’s only starter with a double-digit point total.

No. 10 Villanova 89, No. 8 Providence 84

Collin Gillespie scored 33 points and hit a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute to help the Wildcats outlast the Friars in a Big East showdown for first place in Providence, R.I.

After Al Durham’s basket with 50 seconds to go cut Villanova’s lead to 82-80, Gillespie drained a three with 28 seconds to go to extend the lead to five. He then sank two foul shots with 20 seconds left to give Villanova (20-6, 13-3 Big East) an 87-80 lead.

Justin Moore had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Brandon Slater scored 13 points for the Wildcats. Nate Watson scored 20 points and Jared Bynum had 18 for the Friars (21-3, 11-2), who are now 14-1 at home this season. A.J. Reeves scored 16 points and Durham had 13 for Providence, which trails Villanova by one-half game but has a better record in terms of percentage.

No. 15 Wisconsin 74, Indiana 69

Johnny Davis scored 30 points, including the go-ahead three-point play with 1:01 remaining, lifting the Badgers past the Hoosiers in Bloomington, Ind.

Brad Davison added 21 points for Wisconsin (20-5, 11-4 Big Ten), which bounced back from a home loss to Rutgers on Saturday.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana (16-9, 7-8 Big Ten) with 30 points and added eight rebounds and six assists. Race Thompson contributed 13 points and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers, who dropped their fourth straight game.

No. 18 Ohio State 70, Minnesota 45

E.J. Liddell recorded his sixth double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds and the Buckeyes had a big second half to defeat the Golden Gophers in Columbus, Ohio.

The Buckeyes (16-6, 9-4 Big Ten) outscored the Golden Gophers 47-20 over the final 20 minutes. Jamari Wheeler scored 13 points and Malaki Branham had 11 for the Buckeyes.

Luke Loewe led the Gophers (12-11, 3-11) with 12 points and Jamison Battle added 11. Minnesota lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Penn State 62, No. 19 Michigan State 58

Seth Lundy scored 17 points and John Harrar muscled for 16 points and 16 rebounds as the Nittany Lions rallied from a 14-point deficit to upset the Spartans in University Park, Pa.

Jalen Pickett added 10 points, all in the first half, as Penn State (10-12, 5-9 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak and avenged an 80-64 defeat to the Spartans in December. Two free throws each by Sam Sessoms and Dallion Johnson in the final 20 seconds helped Penn State seal the win.

Michigan State (18-7, 9-5) lost for the third time in its last four games. Julius Marble led the Spartans with 14 points and eight rebounds. Max Christie was the only other Spartan to score in double digits, netting 10 points.

No. 20 Texas 80, Oklahoma 78 (OT)

Timmy Allen scored 20 points, including a key tip-in with 11 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Longhorns made the plays in the final minute and outlasted the Sooners Norman, Okla.

Andrew Jones added 20 points for Texas (19-7, 8-5 Big 12), with Marcus Carr and Christian Bishop hitting for 16 each. The Longhorns played without Tre Mitchell, who did not make the trip with the team due to personal reasons.

Elijah Harkless led Oklahoma (14-12, 4-9) with 19 points but missed a desperation 3-point attempt at the buzzer. Jordan Goldwire had 18, Umoja Gibson added 17 and Jalen Hill scored 16.

New Mexico 75, No. 22 Wyoming 66

Jaelen House scored 34 points for the Lobos in Albuquerque, N.M., and the Cowboys’ first game as a ranked team since 2015 ended with a loss

House, a transfer from Arizona State, scored 14 of New Mexico’s last 17 points of the game. Jamal Mashburn Jr. contributed 18 points for the Lobos (11-14, 3-8 Mountain West).

Graham Ike finished with 26 points to lead Wyoming (21-4, 10-2). Jeremiah Oden added 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the field.

No. 23 Arkansas 76, Missouri 57

Stanley Umude scored 23 points and JD Notae added 17 as the Razorbacks routed the outmanned Tigers in Columbia, Mo.

Jaylin Williams (13 points, 11 rebounds, four assists) and Trey Wade (12 points, 11 rebounds) also had strong games for the Razorbacks (20-6, 9-4 SEC), who won for the 10th time in their last 11 games.

Javon Pickett scored 13 points and DaJuan Gordon added 11 points for the Tigers (10-15, 4-8), who lost for the sixth time in their last eight games.

