Top 25 roundup: No. 7 Tennessee edges No. 13 Maryland

Zakai Zeigler came off the bench to score 12 points and No. 7 Tennessee jumped out to an early lead before holding on for a 56-53 victory over No. 13 Maryland in the Hall of Fame Invitational on Sunday in New York.

The Terrapins (8-2), who trailed by 16 with 11:27 remaining, had a chance to tie, but Jahmir Young missed a 3-pointer from the top of the key as time expired.

The Volunteers (9-1), who won their eighth straight game, shot 19 of 66 (28.8 percent) from the field, including 7 of 21 (33.3 percent) from 3-point range. Tennessee outrebounded the Terrapins 48-40.

Maryland, which dropped its second straight game, was led by Young, who finished with 18 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Donta Scott added nine points and eight rebounds, while Julian Reese finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

No. 20 Iowa State 77, McNeese State 40

Aljaz Kunc scored a game-high 21 points and the Cyclones forced 30 turnovers in a nonconference blowout of the Cowboys in Ames, Iowa.

Jaren Holmes chipped in 17 points and Gabe Kalscheur added 15 for the Cyclones (8-2). Tamin Lipsey chipped in eight assists for Iowa State, which converted 54.5 percent of its field-goal attempts, including 10 of 18 from behind the 3-point line.

But the story was the Cyclones’ defense, which stifled the Cowboys (3-7). Iowa State cashed in on McNeese State’s frequent mistakes for 36 points, forcing 16 turnovers in the second half.

No. 23 Mississippi State 69, Minnesota 51

Tolu Smith’s 20-point outing and stout defense worked to keep the Bulldogs unbeaten, as they rolled to a win over the Golden Gophers in Minneapolis.

The Bulldogs (9-0), who joined the Associated Press Top 25 this week for the first time since 2019, entered the game leading the nation by allowing just 49.6 points per game. They held Minnesota (4-6) to 28.8 percent shooting (15-for-52) and forced 15 turnovers. They outscored the Big Ten school 34-14 in points in the paint.

Smith went 6-for-9 from the field and had five rebounds. Shakeel Moore had 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting and was 3-for-4 from long distance. Cameron Matthews had 11 points and six rebounds. D.J. Jeffries produced 10 points, eight boards and seven assists. Dawson Garcia topped the Golden Gophers with 20 points on 7-for-13 shooting. Braeden Carrington grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

–Field Level Media