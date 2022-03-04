Top 25 roundup: No. 6 Kansas bounces back to beat TCU

Kansas redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) scores under the basket in the second half of Thursday’s game against TCU inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points Thursday as No. 6 Kansas regained a share of the Big 12 lead by outlasting TCU 72-68 at Lawrence, Kan.

The Jayhawks (24-6, 13-4 Big 12) trailed for much of the second half before Agbaji connected on two free throws and converted a steal into a dunk with 6:29 left to put Kansas in front for good.

Kansas is bounced back after losing its previous two games, including a defeat at TCU on Tuesday. The Jayhawks, who are tied for first in the conference with No. 3 Baylor, host No. 21 Texas on Saturday while the Bears host Iowa State.

Going for its third straight win over a top-10 opponent, TCU (19-10, 8-9) got 18 points from Emanuel Miller and 14 from Damion Baugh.

No. 2 Arizona 81, Stanford 69

Bennedict Mathurin scored 24 points and fueled the key second-half surge as the Wildcats outlasted the stubborn Cardinal in Tucson, Ariz.

Christian Koloko contributed 21 points and 10 rebounds as Arizona (27-3, 17-2 Pac-12) won its 18th consecutive home game dating to last season. Azuolas Tubelis finished with 11 points for the Wildcats, who already had wrapped up the Pac-12 regular-season championship.

Spencer Jones scored 22 to lead Stanford (15-14, 8-11). Michael O’Connell scored all 16 points in the first half, when he made all four of his attempts from 3-point range.

No. 14 Houston 84, Temple 46

Fabian White Jr. scored a game-high 26 points, Taze Moore added 19 and the Cougars cruised in their regular-season home finale, routing the Owls.

White posted a third consecutive 20-point game for the first time in his five-season career to continue his late-season charge for American Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors.

Jamal Shead added 10 points and 13 assists for Houston (26-4, 15-2 AAC). Nick Jourdain and Jahlil White scored 10 points apiece for Temple (16-11, 9-7).

No. 20 Illinois 60, Penn State 55

Da’Monte Williams scored 14 points and the Fighting Illini held the Nittany Lions scoreless for a 5:56 span late in the game to preserve a win in Champaign, Ill.

Kofi Cockburn added 11 points and six rebounds for Illinois (21-8, 14-5 Big Ten), while Trent Frazier chipped in 10 points. The Fighting Illini overcame 36 percent field-goal shooting to remain one game behind No. 10 Wisconsin in the Big Ten race.

Penn State’s Jalen Pickett led all scorers with 18 points while adding seven assists before fouling out with three seconds left. Seth Lundy added 11 for the Nittany Lions (12-15, 7-12).

No. 23 Ohio State 80, Michigan State 69

Seldom-used Joey Brunk scored 18 points and three other Buckeyes finished in double figures during a victory over the Spartans in Columbus, Ohio.

Malaki Branham had 22 points, E.J. Liddell 19 and Jamari Wheeler 16 for Ohio State (19-9, 12-7 Big Ten), which had lost its past two games.

Gabe Brown scored 13 points and Marcus Bingham Jr. added 11 for Michigan State (19-11, 10-9). The Spartans have lost two straight and seven of nine.

No. 24 Iowa 82, Michigan 71

Keegan Murray scored 23 points to help lead the Hawkeyes to a win over the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Kris Murray and Jordan Bohannon each scored 19 points for Iowa (22-8, 12-7 Big Ten), which has won eight of its past nine games and avenged the only loss in that stretch, a home defeat to Michigan on Feb. 17.

Hunter Dickinson had 21 points and 11 rebounds and Eli Brooks added 17 points for Michigan (16-13, 10-9), which saw its pursuit of an at-large NCAA Tournament bid take a hit.

–Field Level Media