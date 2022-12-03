Top 25 roundup: No. 6 Baylor rallies past No. 14 Gonzaga

Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Bridges made two free throws with 16 seconds left as No. 6 Baylor closed the game with an 8-0 run to post a 64-63 victory over No. 14 Gonzaga on Friday night in the Peacock Classic at Sioux Falls, S.D.

Keyonte George scored 18 points as the Bears (6-2) prevailed in the rematch of the 2021 national championship game won by Baylor.

Gonzaga (5-3) had a chance to win the contest as Rasir Bolton received an inbounds pass in the backcourt and drove all the way to the hoop, but his left-handed layup was off the mark as time expired.

Adam Flagler scored 11 points and Langston Love added 10 for the Bears. Malachi Smith scored 16 points, Anton Watson recorded 13 points and a career-high 13 rebounds and Julian Strawther had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

No. 15 Auburn 93, Colgate 66

K.D. Johnson scored 13 of his team-high 16 points in the first half and Johni Broome added 13 points, nine rebounds and a game-high four steals as the Tigers walloped the visiting Raiders in a nonconference game.

Auburn’s Allen Flanigan started in place of Jaylin Williams, who did not play due to an undisclosed reason, and tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Wendell Green Jr. chipped in 13 points and four assists for the Tigers (8-0).

Braeden Smith produced a game-high 17 points plus seven rebounds for the Raiders (5-5), who lost for the third time in four games. Colgate’s Keegan Records recorded 13 points and six rebounds.

No. 22 Maryland 71, No. 16 Illinois 66

Jahmir Young hit a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left on his way to scoring 24 points as the Terrapins withstood a charge by the Fighting Illini to win in the Big Ten opener for both teams in College Park, Md.

Hakim Hart scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half and Donta Scott finished with 12 points as Maryland (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) surrendered an 11-point lead in the second half but showed its resilience down the stretch.

Illinois (6-2, 0-1) was paced by Terrence Shannon Jr., who had 19 points and seven rebounds. Coleman Hawkins had 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, while RJ Melendez added 13 points and seven rebounds.

No. 24 San Diego State 95, Occidental 57

Adam Seiko shot 6-for-9 from 3-point range off the bench en route to a game-high 20 points, and the host Aztecs faced little resistance from the Division III Tigers.

The Aztecs (6-2) went on a 28-9 run over the final 7:13 of the first half, building a 30-point lead by intermission. Seiko paced San Diego State to a red-hot 19-of-37 shooting from beyond the arc as a team. Micah Parrish connected on 4 of 9 3-point attempts and finished with 14 points.

Aiden Williams led the way with 14 points for Occidental (2-3). Williams shot 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

–Field Level Media