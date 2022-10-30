Top 25 roundup: No. 3 Vols throttle No. 19 Kentucky

Credit: Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hendon Hooker accounted for four touchdowns Saturday night, Jalin Hyatt set a school record for most receiving touchdowns in a season and No. 3 Tennessee outclassed No. 19 Kentucky across the board in a 44-6 Southeastern Conference rout in Knoxville, Tenn.

Hooker played an efficient game, completing 19 of 25 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Hyatt caught five passes for 138 yards and two scores, giving him 14 and breaking Marcus Nash’s 25-year old record of 13.

Equally as impressive was the performance of the Volunteers (8-0, 5-0 SEC) defense, which looked ready for next week’s challenge at No. 1 Georgia. Tennessee allowed just 205 total yards and 14 first downs while picking off Wildcats quarterback Will Levis three times.

Kentucky (5-3, 2-3) scored its only points at the 4:44 mark of the first quarter on a 3-yard run by Chris Rodriguez. But the extra-point kick was blocked and that’s as close as it got to playing with the high-flying Volunteers.

No. 1 Georgia 42, Florida 20

Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh each ran for two scores and Stetson Bennett added two touchdowns passes as the top-ranked Bulldogs pulled away for a win over the Gators in the Southeastern Conference rivals’ annual clash in Jacksonville, Fla.

Bennett went 19-for-38 passing for 316 yards with two interceptions, with tight end Brock Bowers finishing with five catches for 154 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown.

Edwards rushed for 106 yards, which included touchdown runs of 1 and 22 yards, on just 12 carries for Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC). McIntosh ran for 90 yards, which included scoring runs of 2 and 4 yards, on 16 carries in Georgia’s fifth win over Florida (4-4, 1-4) in the past six meetings.

No. 2 Ohio State 44, Penn State 31

The Buckeyes racked up 28 points in the fourth quarter, including two touchdown runs by TreVeyon Henderson, to defeat the Nittany Lions in State College, Pa.

After Kaytron Allen scored from a yard out on fourth down to give Penn State (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) a 21-16 lead with 9:26 left in the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes moved 75 yards in three plays, capped by a 41-yard touchdown run by Henderson to put Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) ahead for good at 23-21.

On Penn State’s next series, J.T. Tuimoloau — who finished with a fumble recovery, two interceptions, a sack and tipped ball that led to an interception — sacked and stripped Sean Clifford (32 for 47 passes, 371 yards, three TDs, three INTs) at the Nittany Lions’ 24. C.J. Stroud (26 of 33 passes, 354 yards, one TD) threw a 24-yard TD to Cade Stover on the next snap to make it 30-21.

No. 4 Michigan 29, Michigan State 7

Wolverines star running back Blake Corum scored rushing and receiving touchdowns as they downed the reeling Spartans in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Wolverines (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) pulled away in the second half after leading by six at the intermission. Kicker Jake Moody converted on five field goals, including a career-long 54-yarder.

Spartans (3-5, 1-4) quarterback Payton Thorne threw for 215 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Keon Coleman accounted for 155 receiving yards and scored the team’s lone touchdown.

No. 7 TCU 41, West Virginia 31

Max Duggan threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns as the Horned Frogs earned a win over the Mountaineers at Morgantown, W.Va.

TCU (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) is undefeated through its first eight games for the first time since 2015. Duggan completed 16-of-28 passes and was aided by running back Kendre Miller, who rushed for 120 yards and a TD on 12 carries. Taye Barber, Quentin Johnston and Savion Williams were on the receiving end of Duggan’s touchdown throws.

JT Daniels finished with 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 23-for-39 passing for WVU (3-5, 1-4). CJ Donaldson carried the ball 19 times for 104 yards and a pair of scores, and Sam James had six catches for 95 yards.

No. 8 Oregon 42, California 24

Quarterback Bo Nix accounted for six touchdowns, three on the ground and three with a 412-yard passing assault, and the Ducks routed the Bears in Pacific-12 play in Berkeley, Calif.

Nix (27-for-35 passing) threw 12 yards to Bucky Irving, 29 yards to Noah Whittington and 40 yards to Patrick Herbert, while also running in from the 4 and twice from the 1, lifting the Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) to a seventh straight victory after an opening loss to Georgia. Oregon has topped 40 points in all seven of its wins.

Cal (3-5, 1-4) quarterback Jack Plummer went 20-of-33 passing for 214 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions before giving way to freshman Kai Millner, who threw his first two collegiate touchdown passes in the final 7:38.

No. 22 Kansas State 48, No. 9 Oklahoma State 0

Will Howard was 21-of-37 passing for 296 yards and four touchdowns as the Wildcats routed the Cowboys in Manhattan, Kan.

It was the largest victory in series history for the Wildcats (6-2, 4-1 Big 12). Kansas State Wildcats led 35-0 at halftime. Howard, who started his first game of the season in place of injured starter Adrian Martinez, was 15-of-23 passing for 224 yards and all four touchdowns in the first half.

Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2) came into the game averaging 44.7 points per game, tied for third in the FBS. The last time the Cowboys were shut out was Nov. 28, 2009, when they were blanked by Oklahoma, 27-0. Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders completed 13 of 26 passes for 147 yards and an interception.

Louisville 48, No. 10 Wake Forest 21

Malik Cunningham ran for two touchdowns and the host Cardinals’ defense forced eight turnovers in a victory over the Demon Deacons.

Kei’Trel Clark and Quincy Riley returned interceptions for touchdowns, with Clark’s effort a 46-yarder and Riley making it 90 yards on his return on the last play of the third quarter.

Tiyon Evans gained 106 rushing yards with a touchdown for Louisville (5-3, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has defeated last year’s ACC title game participants in back-to-back games after a win against Pittsburgh last week. The Demon Deacons (6-2, 2-2) led 14-13 at halftime, but turned the ball over five times in the third quarter.

No. 10 Southern California 45, Arizona 37

Sophomore Caleb Williams passed for a career-high 411 yards and five touchdowns without his top two receivers as the Trojans held off the Wildcats in Tucson, Ariz.

The Trojans (7-1, 5-1 Pac-12), played without receivers Jordan Addison (injury) and Mario Williams (unknown), but Tahj Washington (seven catches, 118 yards, two touchdowns) and Kyle Ford (six catches, 114 yards, one TD) helped keep the passing game on track.

Arizona (3-5, 1-4) quarterback Jayden de Laura completed 26 of 43 passes for 380 yards. Dorian Singer was on the receiving end of all three of de Laura’s touchdown passes, finishing with seven catches for 141 yards.

No. 12 UCLA 38, Stanford 13

Zach Charbonnet matched his career high with 198 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns to help the host Bruins roll to a convincing victory over the Cardinal in Pac-12 play in Pasadena, Calif.

It was the fifth straight 100-yard rushing effort for Charbonnet, who also caught five passes for 61 yards for UCLA (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12). Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 18 of 29 passes for 199 yards and rushed for 50 yards and one touchdown for the Bruins. Thompson-Robinson moved into third place in UCLA history with 9,512 career passing yards, passing Josh Rosen (9,341 from 2015-17).

Tanner McKee was just 13-of-29 passing for 115 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Stanford (3-5, 1-5), which had a two-game winning streak snapped.

No. 15 Ole Miss 31, Texas A&M 28

Jaxson Dart threw for three touchdowns as the Rebels edged the Aggies in an offensive shootout in College Station, Tex.

Rebels (8-1, 4-1 SEC) running back Quinshon Judkins ran for 205 yards and scored the game-deciding touchdown, which gave him his 13th touchdown on the season. Judkins has the most touchdowns by a freshman in school history.

The Aggies (3-5, 1-4) turned to true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, and he finished 28-for-44 with 338 passing yards and four touchdowns. Star running back Devon Achane added 138 rushing yards on 25 carries. The Aggies lost their fourth-consecutive game for the first time since 2005.

Notre Dame 41, No. 16 Syracuse 24

Audric Estime and Logan Diggs combined for 208 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Fighting Irish knocked off the Orange.

Estime (20 carries, 123 yards) ran for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns and Diggs added 20 carries for 85 yards and one score for the Fighting Irish (5-3), who outrushed Syracuse 246-61.

The Orange’s Garrett Shrader completed just 5 of 14 passes for 35 yards before exiting with a concussion in the second. Carlos Del Rio-Wilson came on and was 11 of 22 for 190 yards. Both players threw one touchdown and one interception. Sean Tucker ran for 60 yards and a score for Syracuse (6-2), which has dropped back-to-back games.

No. 17 Illinois 26, Nebraska 9

Star running back Chase Brown raced for 162 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns as the Fighting Illini defeated the Cornhuskers in their Big Ten matchup in Lincoln, Neb.

Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito completed 20 of 22 passes for 179 yards and two scores as Illinois extended its lead in the conference’s West Division at 4-1 (7-1 overall). The Illini defense picked off Nebraska quarterbacks three times.

Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) quarterback Casey Thompson threw for 172 yards in the first quarter and a half before leaving with an injury to his throwing hand.

UCF 25, No. 20 Cincinnati 21

RJ Harvey scored two touchdowns, including the go-ahead 17-yard TD run with 48 seconds remaining, as the Knights beat the Bearcats Orlando, Fla.

The lead changed hands three times in the fourth quarter and Harvey put the Knights (6-2, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) ahead again when he impressively converted a second-and-7. UCF’s final drive ended a six-game winning streak and a 19-game conference winning streak for the Bearcats (6-2, 3-1).

UCF lost starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee to an injury midway through the second quarter. After Plumlee completed 7 of 11 passes for 71 yards, Mike Keane finished 15 of 21 for 176 yards. Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant completed 25 of 45 passes for 298 yards.

No. 21 North Carolina 42, Pittsburgh 24

Drake Maye threw five touchdown passes, including two in the second half to Josh Downs, and the Tar Heels overcame the visiting Panthers in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Maye and receiver Antoine Green also hooked up for two touchdowns. Maye went 34-for-44 for 388 yards in the air and picked up 61 rushing yards on 14 attempts. The outcome puts the Tar Heels (7-1, 4-0 ACC) squarely in control of the ACC’s Coastal Division midway through their league slate.

Pittsburgh (4-4, 1-3) lost its second straight game and severely damaged its chances of repeating as ACC champion despite Israel Abanikanda’s three touchdown runs and 127 rushing yards. Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis was 14-for-31 for 236 yards.

Missouri 23, No. 25 South Carolina 10

Quarterback Brady Cook compiled 277 total yards and rushed for a touchdown as the visiting Tigers upset the Gamecocks in Columbia, S.C.

Cook completed 17 of 26 passes for 224 yards and rushed for 53 yards for the Tigers (4-4, 2-3 SEC). Missouri earned its fourth straight victory over the Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3) in the Mayor’s Cup game and spoiled their Homecoming. Dominic Lovett caught 10 passes for 148 yards, Cody Schrader rushed for 81 yards and a TD, and Harrison Mevis kicked three field goals.

Quarterback Shane Rattler completed 20 of 30 passes for 171 yards and rushed for a touchdown for the Gamecocks, whose four-game winning streak came to an end.

