Top 25 roundup: No. 19 Illinois upsets No. 8 UCLA

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 29 points and was a career-best 8-for-9 from 3-point range to lead No. 19 Illinois to a 79-70 victory over No. 8 UCLA on Friday night in the Continental Tire Main Event at Las Vegas.

Shannon’s eight 3-pointers tied the school record, becoming the sixth player in program history to turn the trick. Shannon also collected 10 rebounds while Dain Dainja scored 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting for the Fighting Illini (4-0). Matthew Mayer added 11 points and Skyy Clark scored 10 for Illinois, which overcame a 15-point, second-half deficit.

Tyger Campbell had 22 points and three steals and Jaime Jaquez Jr. registered 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Bruins (3-1). David Singleton added 15 points for UCLA.

Illinois will face No. 16 Virginia in Sunday’s championship game. UCLA meets No. 5 Baylor in Sunday’s consolation game.

No. 16 Virginia 86, No. 5 Baylor 79

Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 26 points and spurred a decisive run over the first 10 minutes of the second half as the Cavaliers defeated the Bears in an opening-round game in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas.

The Cavaliers (3-0) advanced to the winners’ bracket to play No. 19 Illinois. Virginia trailed by three points at halftime but took control of the game with a 32-7 run over the first 10:22 of the second half.

Kadin Shedrick hit for 17 points for the Cavaliers, with Ben Vander Plas adding 14. Keyonte George led Baylor (3-1) with 20 points while LJ Cryer added 19.

No. 6 Kansas 82, Southern Utah 76

Jalen Wilson had a career-high 33 points as the Jayhawks held off the pesky Thunderbirds in Lawrence, Kan. It was the second straight game that Wilson has set a career high in points, after pouring in 25 against Duke.

Wilson had 19 of his points in the second half. The Jayhawks (4-0) played their fourth and final game without head coach Bill Self, who was serving a four-game suspension imposed by the university.

The Jayhawks got 18 points from Gradey Dick and 14 from Dajuan Harris. Southern Utah (3-2) was led by Tevian Jones with 25 points. Maizen Fausett added 14 and Harrison Butler had 12.

No. 7 Duke 92, Delaware 58

Kyle Filipowski scored a game-high 18 points and Tyrese Proctor added 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Blue Devils cruised to a victory over the visiting Blue Hens at Durham, N.C.

Filipowski shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range, to go along with eight rebounds, while Proctor shot 5 of 10 from the field and added four assists.

Mark Mitchell chipped in 12 points and three rebounds for Duke, with Jacob Grandison finishing with 10 points and four rebounds as the Blue Devils rebounded from a 69-64 setback to No. 5 Kansas on Tuesday. Delaware was led by Jyare Davis’ 11 points and three rebounds, with Jameer Nelson Jr. and Cavan Reilly adding 10 points apiece. LJ Owens had eight points and four rebounds.

No. 12 Indiana 81, Xavier 79

Trayce Jackson-Davis poured in 30 points and Xavier Johnson added 23 as the Hoosiers held on for a win over the host Musketeers in the Gavitt Tipoff Games in Cincinnati.

Jackson-Davis and Johnson combined to shoot 20 of 24 from the field for Indiana (3-0), which earned its first true road nonconference win since Nov. 30, 2011, at North Carolina State.

Xavier (3-1), which had two chances to take the lead in the final 30 seconds, received 15 points apiece from Zach Freemantle and Souley Boum. The Musketeers’ preseason all-Big East honoree Colby Jones, who was questionable to play because of a sprained ankle, fouled out in the final two minutes with 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks.

No. 13 Auburn 72, Texas Southern 56

K.D. Johnson scored 16 points, Jaylin Williams and Chris Moore added 14 each and Auburn used a strong second half to pull away from the visiting Texas Southern.

Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Texas Southern, which was playing its fourth game in six days and was coming off an 83-48 defeat to No. 3 Houston on Wednesday. Davon Barnes added 12 points, while PJ Henry had 11.

Auburn was 7 of 27 (25.9 percent) from long range, while Texas Southern was 1 of 11 (9.1 percent).

No. 18 Alabama 104, Jacksonville State 62

Behind 21 3-pointers overall and a season-high 28 points from true freshman Brandon Miller, the Crimson Tide cruised to a win over the Gamecocks in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Miller was 7 of 9 from the 3-point arc and added eight rebounds and three assists. Mark Sears and Nimari Burnett each contributed 18 points for Alabama (4-0).

Amanze Ngumezi and Juwan Perdue scored 13 points each and Demaree King had 12 points for Jacksonville State (1-2).

Colorado 103, No. 24 Texas A&M 75

KJ Simpson poured in a career-high 30 points as the Buffaloes clobbered the Aggies in the first consolation bracket game in the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, S.C.

Colorado (3-2) continued its up-and-down start to the season, beating its second ranked team in the past week and getting back on the winning track after losing to UMass on Thursday in the opening round.

The Buffaloes swamped Texas A&M with a dominating final 11 minutes of the first half and never looked back, leading by as many as 33 points midway through the second half and staying on the gas throughout. The Buffaloes shot 57.6 percent and hit 16 of their 32 3-pointers while holding Texas A&M to 40 percent shooting.

No. 25 UConn 86, UNC Wilmington 50

Adama Sanogo scored 24 points and Jordan Hawkins added a career-high 20 to lead the Huskies past the Seahawks in Storrs, Conn.

Sanogo added five rebounds and went 8 of 12 from the field, and Hawkins nailed five 3-pointers for the Huskies (4-0). Alex Karaban contributed 12 points, and UConn racked up 20 assists on 28 made baskets.

Jamarii Thomas paced the Seahawks (1-3) with 16 points and four rebounds on 6-of-8 shooting. Shykeim Phillips also had 16 points, while Trazarien White, who averaged 18.3 points through UNCW’s first three games, was held to just two.

–Field Level Media