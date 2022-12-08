Top 25 roundup: No. 14 Indiana gets triple-double from Trayce Jackson-Davis

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway had a career-high 20 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded the third triple-double in school history as No. 14 Indiana bounced back from its first loss of the season, beating Nebraska 81-65 in a Big Ten Conference game on Wednesday in Bloomington, Ind.

Galloway, starting for the second straight game with Jalen Hood-Schifino nursing a sore back, shot 7 of 10 from the field and hit 4 of 6 3-point attempts.

His final basket came with 1:22 left off a feed from Jackson-Davis, who finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the first triple-double for Indiana (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) since Juwan Morgan accomplished the feat in December 2018.

Nebraska (6-4, 0-1) had its three-game win streak snapped. It had won its last three road contests against ranked opponents, including Sunday’s win at then-No. 7 Creighton, but never led. The Cornhuskers were without Sam Griesel, who missed the game due to an illness.

No. 4 Purdue 85, Hofstra 66

Zach Edey had his seventh double-double — 23 points and 18 rebounds — as the undefeated Boilermakers raced out to a big early lead and were never threatened in a win over Hofstra in West Lafayette, Ind.

The 7-foot-4 Edey was often triple-teamed by Hofstra, whose tallest player is 6-foot-9 Warren Williams, but he still had seven dunks and almost outrebounded the Pride, which finished with 20 boards.

Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 13 points each while Caleb Furst (12 points) and Fletcher Loyer (10 points) chipped in for Purdue (9-0), which has won its first nine games for the first time since winning 11 in a row to open the 2015-16 season. Amar’e Marshall scored a career-high 24 points for Hofstra (6-4).

No. 5 UConn 75, Florida 54

Adama Sanogo led four scorers in double figures with 17 points, carrying the Huskies to a win over the Gators in Gainesville, Fla.

Freshman Donovan Clingan added 16 points for UConn (10-0). Sanogo and Clingan dominated inside as UConn outrebounded Florida 42-28 and outscored the Gators 40-22 in points in the paint. Jordan Hawkins scored 15 points and Joey Calaterra put up 11 points off the Huskies’ bench.

Florida (6-4) had its modest two-game win snapped. Riley Kugel and Alex Fudge had 13 points each for the Gators, with Colin Castleton scoring 12 points.

No. 7 Tennessee 84, Eastern Kentucky 49

Tyreke Key scored a game-high 17 points and suffocating defense enabled the Volunteers to cruise to a victory over the Colonels in Knoxville, Tenn.

Key shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 of 7 from 3-point range, and went a perfect 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for Tennessee (8-1). Julian Phillips added 16 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Eastern Kentucky (4-5), which has dropped three of its past four games, were led by Leland Walker’s 13 points.

