Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Alabama survives Texas A&M

Starting in relief of injured quarterback Bryce Young, freshman Jalen Milroe threw three touchdown passes and No. 1 Alabama needed a late defensive stand to edge visiting Texas A&M 24-20 on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) avenged a loss to the Aggies (3-3, 1-2) last season, which at the time knocked Alabama from the No. 1 ranking.

Alabama’s Jordan Battle appeared to seal the game for the Crimson Tide when he intercepted a pass into the end zone by Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King with three seconds left. But Alabama was penalized for defensive holding, giving the Aggies one last chance from the Tide’s 2-yard line.

But King overthrew Evan Stewart in the corner of the end zone with Terrion Arnold in coverage as time expired. King completed 25 of 46 passes for 253 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while Stewart caught eight passes for 106 yards to lead Texas A&M.

No. 2 Georgia 42, Auburn 10

Daijun Edwards ran for three touchdowns and the formidable defense of the Bulldogs swarmed the Tigers in a Southeastern Conference victory in Athens, Ga.

Stetson Bennett completed 22 of 32 passes for 208 yards and scored on a 64-yard quarterback draw on the first play of the fourth quarter as Georgia (6-0, 3-0 SEC) beat Auburn (3-3, 1-2) for the sixth straight time. The Bulldogs harassed Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford into a 13-of-38 performance for 165 yards.

Auburn’s lone touchdown came with 9:51 left as Jarquez Hunter took a short pass from Ashford, spun away from three defenders and raced up the Georgia sideline on a play that covered 62 yards.

No. 3 Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20

C.J. Stroud passed for 361 yards and six touchdowns while directing six scoring drives of 75 or more yards as the Buckeyes routed the Spartans in East Lansing, Mich.

The Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) had touchdown drives of 80, 75, 98, 75 and 91 yards for a 35-13 halftime lead. Marvin Harrison Jr. had seven catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns and Emeka Egbuka caught five passes for 143 yards and a score.

Stroud (21 of 26) had a 19-yard TD pass to Harrison on the Buckeyes’ first possession of the game but Charles Brantley picked him off the next series and returned it 32 yards to make 7-7. That was the only time the Spartans (2-4, 0-3) stopped the Buckeyes in the first half.

No. 4 Michigan 31, Indiana 10

J.J. McCarthy passed for a career-best 304 yards and three touchdowns, two to Cornelius Johnson, as the Wolverines downed the Hoosiers in Bloomington, Ind.

McCarthy completed 28 of 36 passes, while Blake Corum rushed for 124 yards on 25 carries and scored his 11th rushing touchdown this season. Ronnie Bell caught 11 passes for 121 yards and Luke Schoonmaker had nine receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown for the Wolverines (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten). Johnson added four catches for 58 yards.

Michigan’s defense recorded seven sacks and held the Hoosiers (3-3, 1-2) scoreless in the second half. The Wolverines overcame a season-high 10 penalties.

No. 5 Clemson 31, Boston College 3

D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 220 yards and three second-half touchdowns as the Tigers pulled away for a win over the host Eagles in Atlantic Coast Conference play in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Beaux Collins (58 yards receiving), Joseph Ngata and Brannon Spector caught touchdown passes from the senior quarterback. The Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) remained undefeated with their nation-leading 12th consecutive win and 13th in the all-time series with BC (2-4, 1-3), dating to 2011.

Will Shipley ran for a score late in the first half after a field goal by B.T. Potter opened the Clemson scoring. The Tigers dominated the second half to the tune of a 233-86 advantage in total yards. BC held the first-half edge, 168-131.

No. 6 USC 30, Washington State 14

Tuli Tuipulotu headlined a stingy defensive effort from the Trojans, who improved to 6-0 for the first time since 2006 with a win over the visiting Cougars in Los Angeles.

Tuipulotu finished with three sacks and four tackles for loss. The Trojans (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12) jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, thanks to Caleb Williams’ 38-yard touchdown pass to Mario Williams and a 31-yard Denis Lynch field goal.

Five of USC’s next six possessions ended in punts, however, the first two of which Washington State parlayed into long touchdown drives. The Cougars (4-2, 1-2) capped a 92-yard with a 12-yard Cameron Ward touchdown pass to Robert Ferrel. Wazzu then went 75 yards in a possession culminating with Ward finding Nakia Watson on a 1-yard score.

No. 7 Oklahoma State 41, Texas Tech 31

Spencer Sanders threw for a touchdown and rushed for two more as the Cowboys kept their perfect record intact by beating the Red Raiders in Stillwater, Okla.

Sanders completed 22 of 45 passes for 297 yards for the Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12), and also rushed for 56 yards on 17 carries. The Cowboys were also boosted by the consistent running of Dominic Richardson, who totaled 67 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Donovan Smith did not start at quarterback for Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2). Smith has a 4-4 record as a starter and had faced an AP Top 25 team in six of those games. Smith wound up attempting one pass and lined up as a slot receiver.

No. 8 Tennessee 40, No. 25 LSU 13

Hendon Hooker threw two touchdown passes to Jalin Hyatt, and Jabari Small ran for two touchdowns as the visiting Volunteers routed the Tigers in a Southeastern Conference game.

Hooker completed 17 of 27 passes for 239 yards, connected with Hyatt for scores of 45 and 14 yards and threw seven completions to Bru McCoy for 140 yards as the Volunteers (5-0, 2-0 SEC) took the lead for good less than two minutes into the game.

Jayden Daniels passed for 300 yards with a touchdown and his first interception as the Tigers (4-2, 2-1) saw their four-game winning streak end in their first game as a ranked team this season.

No. 9 Ole Miss 52, Vanderbilt 28

Jonathan Mingo had a school-record 247 receiving yards and reeled in two of Jaxson Dart’s three touchdown passes to lift the Rebels to a victory over the host Commodores in Nashville, Tenn.

Dart completed 25 of 32 attempts for 448 yards, and Mingo eclipsed the previous receiving yards record of 238 held by current New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore. Quinshon Judkins rushed for two touchdowns, Zach Evans and Matt Jones each had one, and Jordan Watkins added a receiving score for the Rebels (6-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), who have won their first six games of a season for the first time since 2014.

Vanderbilt’s AJ Swann completed 27 of 38 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns. Jayden McGowan had seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, and Will Sheppard added nine receptions for 87 yards for the Commodores (3-3, 0-2).

No. 18 UCLA 42, No. 11 Utah 32

Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s five total touchdowns powered the host Bruins to their second win over a top-20 opponent in as many weeks, this time knocking off the Utes in Pasadena, Calif.

UCLA (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) led from wire-to-wire, but Utah threatened all the way into the fourth quarter before Thompson-Robinson’s fourth touchdown pass. Thompson-Robinson eclipsed Brett Hundley for the most career touchdown passes in UCLA history.

Cameron Rising went 23-for-32 passing for 287 yards and ran for a pair of touchdowns. Tavion Thomas led the Utes (4-2, 2-1) with 91 yards rushing on 18 carries.

No. 12 Oregon 49, Arizona 22

Bo Nix passed for 265 yards and ran for three touchdowns to lead a dominating offensive performance as the Ducks rolled past the Widcats in Tucson, Ariz.

Nix directed Oregon (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) to touchdowns — all on the ground — on seven consecutive drives, capped by his 25-yard run for a 49-13 lead with 5:04 left in the third quarter. He completed 20 of 25 passes, including 14 in a row at one point, and gained 70 yards on eight rushes.

Arizona (3-3, 1-2) rarely pressured Nix and never sacked him, also allowing the Ducks to rush for 306 yards. Oregon has won five consecutive games and scored at least 41 points in all of them.

South Carolina 24, No. 13 Kentucky 14

Spencer Rattler overcame a lethargic start to spark the Gamecocks to an upset of the Wildcats in a Southeastern Conference matchup in Lexington, Ky.

Rattler passed for 128 yards in the second half to finish with 177 for the game for the Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2 SEC). He completed 14 of 19 passes, including a short toss to Antwane Wells Jr. for a 42-yard catch-and-run score. MarShawn Lloyd eclipsed 100 yards on the ground for the second time this season with 110 on 22 carries.

With starting quarterback Will Levis sidelined by an apparent foot injury, Chris Rodriguez Jr. carried the brunt of the offense for the Wildcats (4-2, 1-2) by rushing for 126 yards. Backup quarterback Kaiya Sheron, a redshirt freshman, passed for 178 yards and was sacked six times.

No. 14 North Carolina State 19, Florida State 17

Without completing a pass, reserve quarterback Jack Chambers came off the bench to help the Wolfpack rally to an Atlantic Coast Conference victory over the Seminoles in Raleigh, N.C.

The Wolfpack (5-1 ACC, 1-1) trailed 17-3 at the half. It got worse when starting quarterback Devin Leary was knocked from the game with a shoulder injury in the third quarter with the Wolfpack trailing 17-10. But Chambers used his legs to help set up three of Christopher Dunn’s four field goals.

Florida State (4-2, 2-2) dominated the second quarter behind the play of quarterback Jordan Travis. But after that, the Wolfpack defense rose up, holding the Seminoles to 93 yards and five first downs in the second half.

No. 15 Wake Forest 45, Army 10

Four players scored touchdowns, including two by running back Christian Turner, as the Demon Deacons handled the visiting Black Knights for a nonconference victory in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest (5-1) quarterback Sam Hartman threw a touchdown pass to A.T. Perry as part of a 246-yard passing performance. He completed 13-of-19 passes.

Army (1-4), which scored all of its points in the fourth quarter, racked up 407 yards of offense. The Black Knights’ leading rusher was running back Ay’Juan Marshall with 44 yards on three carries.

Notre Dame 28, No. 16 BYU 20

Drew Pyne threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Fighting Irish to a victory over the Cougars in Las Vegas.

Michael Mayer, who finished with 118 yards and two touchdowns on 11 catches, became the all-time leader for receptions by a tight end at Notre Dame (3-2) . Jaren Hall threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns to lead BYU.

Chris Brooks added 90 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries for the Cougars (4-2). Kody Epps was the top receiver with 100 yards and two touchdowns on four catches.

No. 17 TCU 38, No. 19 Kansas 31

Max Duggan hit Quentin Johnston with a 24-yard touchdown pass with 1:36 left to give the Horned Frogs a victory against the Jayhawks in Big 12 action in Lawrence, Kan.

Duggan completed 23 of 33 passes for 308 yards, three touchdowns and one interception for TCU (5-0, 2-0 Big 12). He also rushed for 55 yards and a score.

Backup quarterback Jason Bean completed 16 of 24 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns — all in the second half — to lead Kansas (5-1, 2-1).

No. 20 Kansas State 10, Iowa State 9

Adrian Martinez did just enough to lift the Wildcats to a victory over the Cyclones in Ames, Iowa.

Martinez was 12-for-19 passing for 246 yards and a touchdown, and he converted a key first down with a 9-yard run to help the Wildcats run out the clock. K-State (5-1, 3-0 Big 12) had not won in Ames since 2016.

Iowa State (3-3, 0-3) was focused on stopping the K-State rushing offense. The Wildcats came into the game averaging 267.2 yards per game, best in the Big 12 and fourth in the nation. The Wildcats managed just 131 yards on 38 carries (3.4 yards per carry).

Arizona State 45, No. 21 Washington 38

Trenton Bourguet came off the bench and threw three touchdown passes — two to Elijhah Badger — as the Sun Devils upset the Huskies in a Pacific-12 Conference game in Tempe, Ariz.

The Sun Devils (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12) gave interim coach Shaun Aguano his first victory in three games — all against ranked teams — since replacing the fired Herm Edwards.

Cameron Davis rushed for three touchdowns for Washington (4-2, 1-2), and Michael Penix Jr. was 33-of-53 passing for 311 yards. Penix’s Hail Mary pass on the final play was knocked down.

No. 23 Mississippi State 40, Arkansas 17

Will Rogers threw three touchdown passes as the Bulldogs surged to their third straight win and second consecutive in the Southeastern Conference, drilling the Razorbacks in Starkville, Miss.

Coming off last Saturday’s 42-24 thrashing of Texas A&M that vaulted it into the Top 25, Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) sprang to a 21-0 first-half lead and were never threatened while dominating Arkansas (3-3, 1-3).

Rogers completed 31-of-48 passes for 395 yards. His three touchdown passes to Jaden Walley, Austin Williams and Caleb Ducking boosted his total to 22 on the season.

No. 24 Cincinnati 28, South Florida 24

Charles McClelland ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and the Bearcats sweated out a victory over the visiting Bulls.

McClelland ran in his second touchdown from 35 yards out in the fourth quarter to make the difference. Cincinnati (5-1, 2-0 AAC) trailed 17-14 at halftime but still pulled out its 30th straight win at home and its 18th straight win over a conference opponent.

South Florida (1-5, 0-2) quarterback Gerry Bohanon completed 10 of 20 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns to Xavier Weaver. Bohanon added 117 rushing yards to lead the Bulls.

–Field Level Media