Top 25 roundup: Nebraska stuns Big Ten-leading No. 10 Wisconsin

Alonzo Verge Jr. scored a game-high 26 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 1:50 remaining, to lift Nebraska to a 74-73 upset of No. 10 Wisconsin in Madison, Wis.

The Cornhuskers (10-21, 4-16 Big Ten) rallied from a nine-point deficit with 5:48 remaining, preventing the Badgers (24-6, 15-5) from claiming their first outright regular-season title since 2015. The Badgers could still have claimed the title on Sunday with a loss by No. 20 Illinois, but the Fighting Illini defeated No. 24 Iowa later in the day.

Johnny Davis, the Badgers’ leading scorer (20.2 ppg), injured his lower body on a flagrant foul by Trey McGowens during a drive to the basket. McGowens was ejected, while Davis was taken to the locker room and didn’t return. He finished with 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting to go along with four rebounds in 12 minutes of play.

Derrick Walker added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Brad Davison scored 20 points and Chris Vogt and Tyler Wahl added 13 points apiece for Wisconsin, which ended a five-game winning streak.

Memphis 75, No. 14 Houston 61

Tyler Harris and Landers Nolley II combined for 23 points in the first half as the Tigers turned a smothering defensive performance into a home victory over the Cougars in their American Athletic Conference matchup.

Memphis (19-9, 13-5 AAC) completed a series sweep of the Cougars (26-5, 15-3), the regular-season champions and top seed in the conference tournament. The Tigers recorded their third consecutive wire-to-wire victory by forcing Houston into a season-worst 20 turnovers and won for the 10th time in 11 games, strengthening their NCAA Tournament qualifications.

Harris finished with 15 points while Nolley added 11 points, four rebounds and three assists. Kyler Edwards led Houston with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. The Cougars had a six-game winning streak snapped.

No. 20 Illinois 74, No. 24 Iowa 72

Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and added three blocked shots as the Fighting Illini edged the Hawkeyes in Champaign, Ill., earning the No. 1 seed for next week’s Big Ten Conference Tournament.

The win paired with No. 10 Wisconsin’s stunning loss Sunday against Nebraska, which entered the day dead last in the conference at 3-16, earns Illinois a double-bye to start next week’s postseason tourney. Illinois will next play Thursday against the winner of No. 8-seeded Michigan and No. 9 Indiana, who will face off Tuesday.

Alfonso Plummer added 15 points for the Fighting Illini (22-8, 15-5) and Andre Curbelo came off the bench to tally 14 points and six assists before fouling out late in the game. Keegan Murray scored 22 points and hauled in 11 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (22-9, 12-8) but made just 7 of 22 shots.

Michigan 75, No. 23 Ohio State 69

DeVante’ Jones scored 21 points and dished nine assists as the undermanned Wolverines upset the Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

The Wolverines (17-13, 11-9 Big Ten) played without center Hunter Dickinson, who averages team-leading totals in points (18.4), rebounds (8.5) and blocks (1.5) this season, because of a stomach ailment.

Terrance Williams came off the bench to add 17 points for the Wolverines. Malaki Branham scored 18 points and E.J. Liddell 16 for the Buckeyes (19-10, 12-8), who have lost three of four.

-Field Level Media