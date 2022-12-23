Top 25 roundup: Mizzou manhandles No. 16 Illinois

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Fourth-year guard Kobe Brown set career highs with 31 points and eight assists to lead Missouri to a 93-71 nonconference romp over No. 16 Illinois on Thursday night in the Braggin’ Rights Classic in St. Louis.

Brown established a record for points by a Missouri player in this heated 53-game rivalry as the Tigers (11-1) built a 35-point lead early in the second half. D’Moi Hodge scored 20 points and DeAndre Gholston added 15 as Missouri shot 59.3 percent from the field and 50 percent on 3-point attempts.

Terrence Shannon Jr. paced Illinois (8-4) with 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Matthew Mayer contributed 16 points. The Illini had to get hot late to finish at 40.3 percent from the floor and 22.6 percent from 3-point range.

The Tigers set the game’s tone with a 15-0 run midway through the first half that erased Illinois’ last lead of the night.

No. 4 Kansas 68, Harvard 54

Jalen Wilson scored 21 points and went over 1,000 for his career to help the host Jayhawks defeat the Crimson in nonconference play at Lawrence, Kan.

Kevin McCullar added 14 points, 11 rebounds and three steals and Gradey Dick tallied 11 points and seven rebounds as Kansas (11-1) won its fifth consecutive game. Wilson finished the night with 1,005 points in 80 career games for the Jayhawks.

Chris Ledlum recorded 17 points and nine rebounds for Harvard (8-5). Evan Nelson added 10 points, and Justice Ajogbor blocked four shots to go with eight points.

No. 5 Arizona 93, Morgan State 68

Azuolas Tubelis collected 26 points and nine rebounds to fuel the Wildcats against the Bears in Tucson, Ariz.

Oumar Ballo made all eight of his shots to finish with 21 points and Courtney Ramey had 13 points and seven assists as Arizona (12-1) extended its home winning streak to 27 games while winning its sixth straight overall.

Malik Miller scored 23 points and Isaiah Burke sank six 3-pointers to highlight his 22-point performance for Morgan State (4-8).

