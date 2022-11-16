Top 25 roundup: Michigan State nips No. 4 Kentucky in 2 OTs

Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Mady Sissoko scored five consecutive points in the second overtime to help Michigan State pull out an 86-77 victory against No. 4 Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic on Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

Joey Hauser poured in 23 points, Malik Hall added 20, Sissoko posted 16 and Tyson Walker notched 14 for Michigan State (2-1). Sissoko had two dunks among his seven points in the second overtime.

Oscar Tshiebwe made an impact in his season debut for Kentucky, scoring 22 points and grabbing 18 rebounds before fouling out. Time and time again, the Wildcats leaned on their All-American to carry the load. Tshiebwe missed the team’s first two games due to a knee injury.

Sahvir Wheeler added 16 points, Cason Wallace scored 14 and Jacob Toppin provided 10 for the Wildcats (2-1).

No. 1 North Carolina 72, Gardner-Webb 66

Caleb Love pumped in 17 of his 20 points in the second half and Pete Nance scored 18 points, but the Tar Heels needed a late burst to hold off the Runnin’ Bulldogs in Chapel Hill, N.C.

RJ Davis added 14 points and 10 rebounds for North Carolina (3-0). Armando Bacot contributed 10 points and nine rebounds.

Anthony Selden scored 21 points, Julien Soumaoro had 17 points and Kareem Reid finished with 10 before fouling out for Gardner-Webb (0-3), which was taking on a No. 1 team for the first time in program history.

No. 6 Kansas 69, No. 7 Duke 64

Jalen Wilson scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Gradey Dick hit three consecutive baskets down the stretch to lead the Wildcats past the Blue Devils in the nightcap of the Champions Classic in Indianapolis.

Wilson, who also dished out five assists, clinched the outcome by making both ends of a one-and-one with 9.2 seconds remaining. Dick finished with 14 points, and Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar Jr. added 12 for Kansas (3-0).

Freshman Kyle Filipowski finished with 17 points and a game-high 14 rebounds for Duke (2-1), but he made just 6 of 18 shots, including 1 of 6 from 3-point range. Jeremy Roach added 16 points while playing the full 40 minutes, but he hit only 6 of 17 field-goal attempts.

No. 13 Auburn 89, Winthrop 65

Behind a swarming defense and a double-double from Johni Broome, the Tigers rolled to a win over the visiting Eagles.

Broome, who played the previous two seasons at Morehead State, led Auburn (3-0) in scoring (18 points), rebounds (13) and blocked shots (five) in earning his first double-double as a member of the Tigers.

A 26-9 run to start the second half gave Auburn an insurmountable 65-35 lead with less than 13 minutes to go in the game. Kelton Talford 16 points and 14 rebounds for Winthrop (2-2). Cory Hightower, the team’s second-leading scorer entering the game, was held scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting.

No. 17 San Diego State 74, Stanford 62

Jaedon LeDee scored 14 points while Lamont Butler and Keshad Johnson added 11 apiece as the Aztecs led wire to wire in a win over the host Cardinal.

Micah Parrish scored nine points for the Aztecs (3-0), who led by as many as 17 points in the first half and shot 51 percent from the field. Spencer Jones led Stanford (1-2) with 15 points, while Harrison Ingram scored 11. The Cardinal shot 4 of 18 (22.2 percent) from 3-point range.

Stanford pulled within 54-48 when Max Murrell’s 3-pointer capped a 10-2 run with 10:10 left in the second half. The Aztecs quickly regained control with a 16-6 run and held on for their first win over Stanford in five meetings.

No. 18 Alabama 65, South Alabama 55

True freshmen Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney combined to post 27 points and 23 rebounds, leading the Crimson Tide past the Jaguars in Mobile, Ala.

Alabama outrebounded the Jaguars 63-40. In addition, the Jaguars shot just 29.6 percent from the floor and only 2-for-23 on 3-pointers (8.7 percent).

The Crimson Tide (3-0) never trailed in the game as Miller scored a team-high 19 points. Clowney added a game-high 15 rebounds. South Alabama (1-2) was led by Isaiah Moore, who had a game-high 20 points.

UNLV 60, No. 21 Dayton 52

EJ Harkless scored a game-high 24 points and Keshon Gilbert added 16 as the Rebels rallied from a 12-point deficit early in the second half to upset the Flyers in Las Vegas.

The Flyers clearly missed their projected starting point guard, Malachi Smith, out for the third straight game with an injured right foot. Dayton was led by Kobe Elvis, who had 16 points and seven rebounds, while Mike Sharavjamts finished with 14 points.

Dayton (2-1) committed 23 turnovers and compiled just seven assists. UNLV (3-0) has used defense as its calling card, forcing a total of 76 turnovers in its three victories.

No. 25 UConn 84, Buffalo 64

Tristen Newton totaled 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as the Huskies started slowly but gradually pulled away for an easy victory over the Bulls in Hartford, Conn.

Newton recorded the 12th triple-double in school history. It was the Huskies’ first triple-double since Daniel Hamilton totaled 11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against Central Connecticut State on Dec. 23, 2015.

A transfer from East Carolina, Newton made 4 of 14 field-goal attempts but hit 14 of 17 free throws to go along with four steals in 36 minutes. Joey Calcaterra added 15 points for the Huskies (3-0). Armoni Foster and Kidtrell scored 11 points apiece for the Bulls (1-2).

