Top 25 roundup: Boston College stuns No. 21 Virginia Tech in OT

Makai Ashton-Langford scored a game-high 21 points and had seven rebounds as Boston College upset No. 21 Virginia Tech 70-65 in overtime Wednesday in the Eagles’ ACC home opener in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Ashton-Langford had 18 points in regulation and made a 3-pointer that gave Boston College a 66-61 advantage with 36 seconds left in overtime. Devin McGlockton added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (7-6, 1-1 ACC).

Justyn Mutts and Sean Pedulla each scored a team-high 18 points for Virginia Tech, which committed 15 turnovers. Boston College scored 15 points off those turnovers and held a 30-1 edge in bench points.

The Hokies’ Hunter Cattoor (five points) injured his left hand late in the second half and didn’t return.

No. 1 Purdue 74, New Orleans 53

Trey Kaufman-Renn came off the bench to score a game-high 24 points and the Boilermakers overcame the absence of their leading scorer to cruise past the Privateers in West Lafayette, Ind.

With star center Zach Edey, who averages 22.6 points and 13.9 rebounds but missed the game because of illness, Kaufman-Renn made 8 of 10 field-goal attempts and 8 of 10 free throws. Mason Gillis added 11 points for the Boilermakers (12-0), who won their 33rd consecutive regular-season game against unranked opponents at home or on a neutral court.

Jordan Johnson scored 17 points and Tyson Jackson added 14 to lead the Privateers (3-8) of the Southland Conference.

No. 3 Houston 83, McNeese 44

Ja’Vier Francis scored a career-best 23 points on 9-of-9 shooting and collected 13 rebounds to help the host Cougars streamroll the Cowboys in a nonconference mismatch.

Freshman Emanuel Sharp established season highs of 18 points and six 3-pointers as Houston (12-1) continued its strong season. Marcus Sasser made five 3-pointers while scoring 17 points, and Jamal Shead had nine assists for the Cougars.

Roberts Berze scored 13 points and Christian Shumate added 10 for NcNeese (3-10). Houston shot 52.5 percent from the field, including 14 of 33 from 3-point range. The Cougars held a 43-22 rebounding edge. The Cowboys made 36.7 percent of their shots and were 6 of 24 from behind the arc.

No. 7 Texas 100, Louisiana 72

Freshman Arterio Morris scored a career-high 25 points on 9-of-11 shooting and the Longhorns were in cruise control throughout in an easy win over the visiting Rajun’ Cajuns in Austin, Texas.

Marcus Carr and Timmy Allen added 17 points each for Texas (10-1), which shot 58.1 percent from the floor, earned a 35-29 edge in rebounding, racked up 23 assists and made 16 of its 17 free throws.

Jordan Brown led the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-2) with 20 points while Jalen Dalcourt added 11.

No. 8 Tennessee 86, Austin Peay 44

Olivier Nkamhoua tied a season high with 20 points to fuel the Volunteers past the visiting Governors in Knoxville, Tenn.

Nkamhoua made 9-of-11 shots from the floor and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to match the 20 points he scored in Volunteers’ 94-40 win over Alcorn State on Dec. 4. Santiago Vescovi drained five 3-pointers to highlight his 18-point performance for the Volunteers (10-2).

Elijah Hutchins-Everett and Sean Durugordon each scored 11 points for the Governors (6-7), who shot 25.5 percent from the floor (14 of 55) and 19.2 percent from 3-point range (5 of 26).

No. 10 Arkansas 85, UNC Asheville 51

Jalen Graham scored 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting as the Razorbacks routed the Bulldogs in Fayetteville, Ark.

In its seventh straight victory, Arkansas (11-1) started fast and never let up in their final nonconference game before next Wednesday’s Southeastern Conference opener at LSU. Ricky Council IV had 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting, while Anthony Black and reserve Joseph Pinion each added 10 points.

UNC Asheville (8-5) got just five points from leading scorer Drew Pember, who picked up his fourth foul early in the second half. Sharpshooter Tajion Jones had 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including his 301st career 3-pointer.

No. 13 UCLA 81, UC Davis 54

Jaylen Clark scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half, grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double, and the host Bruins held high-scoring UC Davis more than 26 points below its season scoring average in their nonconference matchup in Los Angeles.

UCLA (11-2) rallied after a sluggish few opening minutes to dominate the latter half of the first half, building a 12-point lead by intermission. Tyger Campbell scored 17 points, while Jaime Jaquez Jr. went for 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor, grabbed eight rebounds and dished three assists for the Bruins.

Elijah Pepper led UC Davis (7-5) with 16 points and Robby Beasley hit 4 of 8 from 3-point range en route to 14 points.

No. 19 Kentucky 88, Florida A&M 68

Freshman Cason Wallace scored a season-best 27 points, matched his season high of nine assists and added four steals to lead the Wildcats to an easy win over the Rattlers in nonconference play at Lexington, Ky.

Wallace also made a season-best five 3-pointers as the Wildcats (8-3) rebounded from a season-low point total in their previous game when they lost 63-53 to then-No. 16 UCLA. Oscar Tshiebwe also registered 14 points and eight rebounds for Kentucky.

Jaylen Bates, also a freshman, scored a season-best 21 points for Florida A&M (2-8), which lost its second straight game. Dimingus Stevens added 13 points and Jordan Tillmon had 10.

No. 20 TCU 75, Utah 71

Emanuel Miller totaled 21 points and seven rebounds and Mike Miles scored 18 to lead the Horned Frogs to an eighth straight victory, beating the Utes in Salt Lake City.

JaKobe Coles scored all six of his points in the final two minutes, helping to clinch the win for TCU (10-1) by going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line as the Utes attempted to close the gap.

Utah’s Gabe Madsen led all scorers with 26 points, hitting seven 3-pointers in the loss on the neutral court. Madsen sank two treys in the final minute and made a steal to keep the Utes (9-4) within striking distance. Marco Anthony scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Branden Carlson contributed 14 points and eight boards for the Utes.

No. 23 Auburn 84, Washington 61

Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome scored 18 points apiece as the Tigers completed their West Coast road swing with a win over the Huskies.

Chris Moore had 12 points and Wendell Green Jr. added 11 for Auburn (10-2), which outscored the Huskies 53-38 in the second half and bounced back from a 74-71 loss to USC on Sunday. Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington (9-4) with 15 points, while Koren Johnson had 12 off the bench. Braxton Meah finished with eight points and nine boards.

Auburn outrebounded Washington 42-24, which led to a 15-3 advantage in second-chance points. Williams and Broome combined for 16 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

San Francisco 97, No. 25 Arizona State 60

Khalil Shabazz had 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead the host Dons to an upset over the Sun Devils, who played without starting guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (stomach illness).

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley was ejected after his second technical foul of the second half with 4:15 remaining. Cambridge is averaging 11.5 points for the Sun Devils, who had their nine-game winning streak snapped.

Isaiah Hawthorne had 19 points, Tyrell Roberts 14 and Marcus Williams 11 for San Francisco (10-4), which shot 57.1 percent both on 3-pointers (15 of 29) and overall (32 of 56). The Sun Devils (11-2) made only 19 of 68 shots (27.9 percent) from the field, including 5 of 26 from 3-point range. They also struggled at the line, making 17 of 30.

