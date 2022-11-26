Top 25 football roundup: NC State nips No. 17 UNC in 2 OTs

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Christopher Dunn kicked two field goals in overtime Friday and North Carolina State came out with a 30-27 double-overtime victory over No. 17 North Carolina on Friday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The game ended when the Tar Heels’ Noah Burnette missed 35-yard field-goal attempt wide left to end the second overtime.

North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) — which still advances to the league’s championship game — forced overtime as time expired in regulation when Drake Maye found Antoine Green with a 4-yard touchdown pass and Burnette converted the extra-point kick. The Tar Heels gained their first lead of the game on Burnette’s 26-yard field goal in the first overtime.

Dunn then extended the game with a 32-yarder of his own. In the second OT, Dunn was true with his third field goal of the game (he missed on in the third quarter), and Burnette missed his second in four attempts on the day. The Wolfpack (8-4, 4-4) snapped a two-game skid and won an ACC road game for the first time this year.

No. 16 Florida State 45, Florida 38

Trey Benson rushed for the tiebreaking touchdown — his third of the night — with 4:06 remaining to lead the Seminoles past the Gators in Tallahassee, Fla.

The win completed a turnaround by Florida State (9-3) from its 5-7 mark last season, and it was the highest-scoring game in series history. Florida (6-6) scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to tie the game before Benson’s winning TD.

Benson carried 20 times for 111 yards, while Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis rushed 15 times for 83 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 270 yards and a score. Ricky Pearsall caught five passes for a career-high 148 yards and two scores for the Gators.

No. 18 UCLA 35, Cal 28

Dorian Thompson-Robinson accounted for three touchdowns and Zach Charbonnet rushed for 119 yards and the game-winning score to lead the Bruins over the Golden Bears in Berkeley, Calif.

Charbonnet carried the ball 24 times as UCLA (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) rushed for 352 yards. T.J. Harden rushed for 89 yards and Thompson-Robinson, who threw for 189 yards and a score on 21-of-30 passing, added 88 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Cal quarterback Jack Plummer threw for 294 yards and four touchdowns on 24-for-34 passing. Plummer also became the sixth quarterback for the Golden Bears (4-8, 2-7) to surpass the 3,000 yards passing in a season.

No. 19 Tulane 27, No. 24 Cincinnati 24

Tyjae Spears rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns and the Green Wave defeated the host Bearcats to win the American Athletic Conference regular-season title.

Spears had his sixth consecutive 100-yard rushing game and eclipsed 1,000 yards for the season as the Green Wave (10-2, 7-1 AAC) earned the host spot in the conference championship game on Dec. 3. Michael Pratt added a 30-yard touchdown pass to Duece Watts that provided the winning points with 5:10 left.

Evan Prater made his first start at quarterback for Cincinnati (9-3, 6-2) in place of injured Ben Bryant. Prater completed 10 of 26 for 102 yards and an interception as the two-time defending conference champion Bearcats saw their 32-game home winning streak end.

No. 23 Texas 38, Baylor 27

Bijan Robinson ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns as the Longhorns stayed in the hunt for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game with a come-from-behind win over the Bears in Austin, Texas.

Texas (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) will play in the league championship game against TCU if Kansas beats Kansas State on Saturday night. Texas’ eight regular-season wins are its most since 2018, when it beat Georgia in the Sugar Bowl to finish 10-4.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers finished 12 of 16 for 194 yards, with seven of those passes caught by Xavier Worthy for 62 yards. Blake Shapen led the Bears (6-6, 4-5 Big 12) with 179 yards passing and two TDs. Baylor finished the regular season with three straight losses.

