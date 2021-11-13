fbpx
Published November 13, 2021

Top 2023 safety Sonny Styles commits to Ohio State

Ohio State picked up the commitment of Sonny Styles, the top safety in the 2023 class, on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4 Styles is a five-star recruit from Pickerington (Ohio) Central High School and the son of Lorenzo Styles, who played linebacker for the Buckeyes in 1993-94 before a six-year NFL career.

The younger Styles is ranked as the No. 1 safety, the top player in Ohio and the No. 8 overall prospect by the 247Sports composite.

He represents the fifth straight No. 1 prospect from Ohio to commit to the home-state Buckeyes. His brother, Lorenzo Styles Jr., is a freshman wide receiver at Notre Dame.

–Field Level Media

