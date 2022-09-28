Top 10 recruit David Hicks commits to Texas A&M

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Five-star defensive lineman David Hicks, the ninth best overall recruit in the nation in the Class of 2023, committed to Texas A&M over Oklahoma on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4 Texan said staying close to home was part of his motivation to choose the Aggies.

“They have a really great coaching staff and I have a really great relationship with everyone on staff,” Hicks told ESPN. “They’ve been recruiting me since eighth grade and I can stay close to home.”

Hicks is also the No. 1 defensive lineman and top prospect out of Texas, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Hicks chose A&M over Oregon, Michigan State and Miami among his 39 offers, in addition to the Sooners.

Hicks plays for Paetow High School in Katy, Texas.

