Tony Gonsolin pitches gem to earn 15th win as Dodgers edge Brewers

Credit: Mark Hoffman/ Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/ USA Today Network

Tony Gonsolin allowed just two hits over seven scoreless innings for his NL-best 15th win and the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers held on for a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.

Austin Barnes and Max Muncy each had a solo homer for the Dodgers, who bounced back from a 5-4 loss in 11 innings on Tuesday. Los Angeles, 21-5 since the All-Star break, has not lost two straight since July 25-26.

The Brewers pulled within 2-1 in the eighth against Caleb Ferguson. He struck out the first two hitters, but then walked Tyrone Taylor and Mario Feliciano. Christian Yelich followed with an RBI single.

Craig Kimbrel, who gave up the two 11th-inning runs in Tuesday’s loss, allowed a two-out single and a walk in the ninth, but got Luis Urias on a fielder’s choice bouncer to third for his 21st save in 25 chances.

Gonsolin (15-1) struck out eight and walked one and did not allow a runner to reach second in his 95-pitch outing.

Gonsolin retired the first 10 hitters before walking Willy Adames in the fourth. Keston Hiura got the Brewers’ first hit with a one-out single to left in the fifth. He also allowed a one-out single in the sixth to Feliciano, his first big-league hit.

After managing just two singles off Brewers starter Eric Lauer through five innings, Barnes snapped the scoreless tie in the sixth, sending the first pitch 388 feet to left-center for his fifth home run.

Muncy made it 2-0 with one out in the seventh, lining a 3-2 pitch to right for his 15th homer.

Lauer (8-5) allowed just four hits over seven innings, striking out seven and walking three.

Lauer worked out of a jam in the first. Mookie Betts walked to open, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Trea Turner then walked, but Lauer got Freddie Freeman out on a fly to shallow center and then struck out the next two.

