Toni Breidinger set for full-time NASCAR Trucks season in 2025

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Toni Breidinger, whose profile has significantly risen thanks to numerous partnerships and her modeling career with Victoria’s Secret, is set to compete full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025, where she will drive the No. 5 Toyota Tundra for TRICON Garage.

Breidinger will have Raising Cane’s, CELSIUS, and Sunoco as her main sponsors for her debut season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025. She will race alongside Corey Heim and Tanner Gray as part of the full-time roster for TRICON Garage.

“Racing full-time with TRICON is a dream for me. It’s been a 15-year process to get here but I’m so excited for this moment and ready to capitalize on it,” said Breidinger. “I wouldn’t have this opportunity if it wasn’t for Toyota, Raising Cane’s, CELSIUS, and Sunoco. I’m beyond grateful to have these partners and team in my corner to take this next step in my career.”

TRICON Garage has not yet revealed the crew chief assignments for their 2025 trucks, along with announcements for part-time drivers.

In 2024, Breidinger competed in the ARCA Menards Series, achieving 11 top-10 finishes over 20 races, which led to her placing fourth in the overall championship standings.

Her debut in the Truck Series in 2023 was marked by a 15th-place finish, setting a record for the highest debut finish by a female driver in the series. She has accumulated four starts in the Truck Series, all with TRICON.

Alongside her modeling work for Victoria’s Secret, Breidinger has featured in campaigns for GAP and Free People, and she is slated to appear in the upcoming edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She’s also a notable figure on social media, with a combined following exceeding five million across her Instagram and TikTok platforms.