Tommy Lasorda’s widow dies at 91

Jan 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; A makeshift memorial to Tommy Lasorda sprung up at the entrance to Dodger Stadium. The Hall of Fame Los Angeles Dodger manager suffered heart failure at his Fullerton, Calif. home. He was 93. Lasorda won two World Series at the helm of the Dodgers in the 80’s. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Jo Lasorda, the widow of legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, died Monday night. She was 91.

She died at her home, according to the Dodgers. No cause of death was given.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers family were saddened to learn of the passing of Jo Lasorda,” the Dodgers said in a statement Tuesday. “She was surrounded by her loved ones at her home.”

Tommy Lasorda, who died last January at age 93, won two World Series for the Dodgers during his Hall of Fame career.

The couple were married for 70 years.

