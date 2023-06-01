Tommy Henry, D-backs silence Rockies

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Henry tossed seven innings of two-hit ball, Christian Walker homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0 in Phoenix on Wednesday night. Pavin Smith, Corbin Carroll and Jake McCarthy had two hits apiece for Arizona, which has won four straight. Nolan Jones, Brenton Doyle and Alan Trejo had the only three hits for Colorado, which has lost three straight to begin its seven-game road trip. Henry’s seven innings tied his longest start in his short career. He also went seven innings against Pittsburgh on Aug. 9, 2022, in what was the second game of his career. He allowed a run in that game and earned his first major league win, and he was even sharper Wednesday. Henry gave up a leadoff single to Doyle in the third and soon had two runners on with no outs. He induced a double-play grounder by Austin Wynns and got Randal Grichuk to ground out to end the threat. The only other hit Henry allowed was a one-out double by Jones in the fifth inning. Henry (3-1) walked two batters and dropped his ERA from 4.50 to 3.73. The Diamondbacks wasted no time jumping on Dinelson Lamet, who was making his first start since June 26, 2021, when he also faced Arizona. Smith, Ketel Marte and Carroll started the bottom of the first with singles to make it 1-0 and put runners at the corners. Carroll moved up to second on a wild pitch and, one out later, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singled to right to bring home both runners. The Diamondbacks added on in the second. McCarthy led off with a single, stole second and moved to third on a disengagement violation by Lamet. Smith doubled to bring home McCarthy before scoring on Carroll’s single to make it 5-0. Lamet (1-2), who was activated from the injured list before the game, allowed five runs on seven hits and struck out four in three innings. Walker led off the fifth inning with his 12th homer of the season to complete the scoring. –Field Level Media