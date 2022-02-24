Tom Thibodeau’s job in danger if New York Knicks miss play-in tourney

There’s no running from it. Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks have had a nightmare of a season.

It’s not that they’re among the worst teams in the NBA or anything close, but the franchise still is a far cry from the 2020-21 version that made the playoffs as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Instead, the Knickerbockers are below .500, with a 25-34 record, in 12th place in the East. They’re 3.5 games behind the 10th and final spot needed to clinch another chance at playing in the postseason via the play-in tournament.

And according to Marc Stein, they better reach at least that 10th spot or else coach Thibs could be in trouble of losing his job in New York too.

I don’t think he’s under any immediate jeopardy. But look, the rumblings I heard after the Oklahoma City loss when they lost an OT to OKC coming off a bad loss to Portland was kind of the first rumble I heard from someone credible that, “hey, if they don’t make the play and Thibs is in serious trouble” Marc Stein speaking on Tom Thibodeau via Spotify Greenroom

Related: NBA games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks and best bets

Downfall of New York Knicks under Tom Thibodeau is strange

It was a sharp uprise in the first place when the Knicks went from a team with a .318 win percentage to a squad that won at a .569 clip, tallying 41 wins in a 72-game season. Thibs deserved a ton of credit for the one-year jump. He absolutely surpassed all expectations.

For him to now turn around and be on the hot seat from one bad season is a bit odd, to say the least. In all fairness, the Knicks reaching the playoffs a year ago was a surprise. Reaching them this year may have been a fair target, but is one mediocre season enough to throw in the towel yet again?

Is it truly on Thibs that players like Julius Randle have fallen off a sudden cliff?

In some ways, sure, he and the coaching staff could maybe do a better job identifying and working through their star player’s struggles, but at the end of the day, Thibs isn’t suddenly missing shots. He’s been the same old Thibodeau that’s gotten him three head coaching gigs thus far.

But, some around the league feel the pressure is on, which could lead to a Tom Thibodeau firing after just two seasons in the Big Apple.

Related: 3 reasons why the New York Knicks should not fire Tom Thibodeau