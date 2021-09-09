WATCH: Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady throws first TD of NFL season

Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It didn’t take Tom Brady and the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers too long to get on the scoreboard against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday evening.

After being forced to punt on their initial drive of the game, the Buccaneers went 94 yards on nine plays in just over four minutes of action. It culminated in a five-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to star wide receiver Chris Godwin.

That’s just too easy.

Making his 300th career regular-season start, this represented the 582nd touchdown pass for Brady in the NFL. He now has 12 more than any other player in the history of the league.

Overall, Tom Brady opened up the game completing 6-of-8 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown. Two of those connections went to Antonio Brown and another two went to Godwin, including the aforementioned touchdown.

It sure looks like the offseason knee surgery Brady underwent is not bothering him thus far.