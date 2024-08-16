Tom Brady reveals his top four quarterbacks ahead of first season as FOX broadcaster

Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

In Week 1, football fans will get to hear Tom Brady make his regular season debut as a FOX Sports NFL analyst on TV. His first game will feature the Dallas Cowboys vs Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 8 in the late afternoon matchup.

Who are Tom Brady’s top QBs in the NFL today?

Before the season kicks off, the future Hall of Famer was in New York City for the Fanatics Fest at the Javits Center, where Tom Brady sat down with sports personality Stephen A. Smith. During this conversation, Brady was asked to name his top NFL quarterbacks right now. The list didn’t feature any surprises.

Patrick Mahomes Josh Allen Lamar Jackson Joe Burrow

Smith then mentioned Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, to which Brady agreed that he’s very intrigued to see how the 40-year-old quarterback bounces back from an Achilles tear.

Tom Brady ranks his Top 5 NFL QBs, with Patrick Mahomes No. 1 pic.twitter.com/FWvz7vBN5P — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) August 16, 2024

No one would debate Patrick Mahomes being No. 1. He has three Super Bowl rings to prove it. However, after the Chiefs quarterback, it’s a toss-up for who should come next. Seeing Brady throw so much respect to a former division rival in Josh Allen is a notable takeaway. But after having more total touchdowns and yards than any other QB last season, the Bills captain deserves his flowers.

The same goes for Lamar Jackson. You don’t win two NFL MVPs without being one of the best. Meanwhile, we’re waiting for Joe Burrow to return to the same elite form that saw him lead the Bengals in just his second season of play.

But to be fair, there are a lot of great quarterbacks in the NFL today. Who was among the best last season may not be the best during the 2024 year, but that’s why they play the games.

