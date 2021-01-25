COVID-19 in the Tom Brady family, legendary QB’s parents both had virus

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) holds the NFC championship trophy as he celebrates with head coach Bruce Arians after defeating the Green Bay Packers during the NFC championship game Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvstampa 0124212113djpc

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is headed to a record 10th Super Bowl after leading his team to a win over the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

For Brady, this also represents a new beginning. Getting out of the shadows of Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, the all-time great quarterback proved he can succeed in another city.

However, it was not without complications and some major scares in Brady’s personal life. The quarterback’s father, Tom Sr., appeared on ESPN’s Greeny Show with Mike Greenberg on Monday. In the process, the 76-year-old family patriarch broke some troubling news.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Buccaneers, check out #GoBucs rumors, rankings, and news here.

COVID-19 in the Tom Brady family

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass during the 2nd quarter of the Green Bay Packers game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship playoff game Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Packers Packers25 Mjd 07700

“When the season started this year I was in the hospital with COVID for almost three weeks and my wife was sick with COVID at the same time,” he said. “We didn’t even see the first two games of the year. It was the first two games I ever missed of his career because I was sick as a dog and my wife was as sick as a dog.”

The good news here is that Brady’s parents were able to overcome the virus. Both are considered high-risk due to their relatively advanced ages.

With that said, COVID-19 has impacted the healthy. Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson touched on that after battling through the virus late last year. We’ve heard other star athletes in the prime of their careers also open up about how the virus has impacted them.

Read More: NFL games today: TV schedule for Super Bowl LV between Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady and his Buccaneers will host the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Feb. 7. The hope for Tom Sr. and his wife, Galynn, is that they’ll be able to attend after missing a couple games during the regular season due to COVID-19.

“I didn’t even care if they were playing much less missing the game. It was a matter of life and death, just like anyone who goes into the hospital. It was serious stuff,” he said. “Tommy fought through it and now it’s in the rear-view mirror. We’re healthy, we’re happy and everything is good.”

There’s expected to be north of 20,000 fans in attendance for the big game with first responders who have already received the COVID-19 vaccine making up a nice chunk of that.