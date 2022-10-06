Tom Brady on NFL parity: ‘I watch a lot of bad football’

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave a blunt assessment of the quality of football he sees in the NFL, saying Thursday that he watches “a lot of bad football.”

Brady, back at practice after missing Wednesday with shoulder and finger injuries, was asked about parity around the league, given the number of 2-2 teams. For the record, there are 15 of them, including Brady’s Bucs.

“I think there’s a lot of bad football from what I watch,” Brady said. “I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That’s what I see.”

Brady cited new coaches, new front offices and the transient nature of player movement as contributing factors.

“I think every year the challenge of football is that everyone starts at the bottom,” he said. “You gotta work your way up. There’s a lot of new players, a lot of transition, guys come and go. The teams, the strengths are different. That why everyone tunes in to watch football every week because you never know what you’re going to get.”

As for his injuries (right shoulder/right finger), Brady shrugged them off.

“I’ll be there Sunday.”

The Bucs host the Falcons (2-2).

–Field Level Media