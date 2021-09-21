Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady looking to get some salary in Cryptocurrency

Seven-time Super Bowl champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been paid a whole lot of cash since entering the NFL as a member of the New England Patriots back in 2000.

Brady is said to have a net worth of roughly $200 million while he’s closing in on earning about $300 million in NFL earnings.

Pretty much at the forefront of everything business related around the gridiron world, Tom Brady is now making it known that he’d love to get some of his Buccaneers salary in Cryptocurrency. That’s not a typo.

“I’d love to request that to get paid in some crypto and, you know, to get paid in some Bitcoin or Ethereum or Solana tokens,” Brady told Jim Gray on SiriusXM recently. “I think it’s an amazing thing that’s happening in the world with the way the world is becoming more digital. And these digital currencies, along with a lot of, if you look how the way the world is going, with all these different digital mediums and how they’re impacting currencies.”

There’s other big-name players who have indicated that they’d love to get paid in Crypto. In fact, one player just recently received his entire salary digitally.

Back in 2019, Russell Okung received half of his $13 million salary from the Carolina Panthers in Bitcoin.

This doesn’t seem to be anywhere near a fad. With Brady pushing it, we can expect other players around the league to follow suit.

As for risking his fortune in Cryptocurrency, Brady really doesn’t have to be too concerned.

Tom Brady’s net worth

Aug 21, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of his reported net worth, Brady’s wife, supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, is said to be worth a cool $400 million with an annual salary of $40 million.

That’s roughly $600 million in cold-hard cash between the two larger-than-life figures. With this type of cash on hand, risking a few million doesn’t seem to be a bad play.

As for Brady and his better half, they just dropped $17 million for a Miami Beach house after sleeping on Derek Jeter’s sofa (kidding) in the months following the quarterback’s relocation from New England to Florida.