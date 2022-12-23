Todd Bowles says Rob Gronkowski reached out to Bucs

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles confirmed that retired tight end Rob Gronkowski recently reached out to the team about possibly returning for a playoff push.

Bowles told the Tampa Bay Times that nothing serious came of the call.

“It was more of a conversation than anything else,” Bowles said. “Usually, when you have to think about playing, you probably don’t want to play. When it’s just a discussion, I didn’t think much of it at the time.”

Gronkowski, 33, who retired for the second time in June, sparked social media interest Wednesday by tweeting three words: “I’m kinda bored.”

I’m kinda bored ??… — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) December 21, 2022

Under Gronkowski’s longtime quarterback Tom Brady, the Buccaneers (6-8) still lead the NFC South by one game heading into Sunday night’s road game against the Arizona Cardinals (4-10).

A four-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Gronkowski caught 621 passes for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns in 143 games for the New England Patriots (2010-18) and Bucs (2020-21). He sat out the 2019 season in his first retirement.

–Field Level Media