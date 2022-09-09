fbpx
Published September 9, 2022

Titans sign safety Amani Hooker to multi-year extension

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) warms up during practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.Nas 0907 Titans 002
Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tennessee Titans announced a multi-year extension Friday for safety Amani Hooker.

NFL Network reported the deal was for three years and more than $33 million.

Hooker, 24, has played in 44 games (15 starts) since being drafted in the fourth round in 2019.

He has recorded five interceptions, 12 passes defensed, one forced fumble and 133 tackles.

Hooker was entering the final season of his four-year, $3.25 million rookie contract.

The Titans open the season Sunday against the visiting New York Giants.

–Field Level Media

