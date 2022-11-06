Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) sitting out vs. Chiefs

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to his injured right ankle.

It is the second straight game Tannehill will be sidelined after starting 49 consecutive games. He missed Tennessee’s 17-10 win over the Houston Texans last weekend due to the ankle and an illness.

Tennessee listed Tannehill as questionable on the Friday injury report but coach Mike Vrabel labeled him a game-time decision. The Titans released their list of inactive players — which included Tannehill — about 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Third-round draft pick Malik Willis — out of Liberty University — will make his second straight start. Willis completed 6 of 10 passes for 55 yards and one interception in the 17-10 win against Houston. Willis also rushed five times for 12 yards.

Tannehill has passed for 1,097 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in six games this season.

–Field Level Media