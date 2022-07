Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans added Terry Godwin and waived fellow wide receiver Juwan Green on Thursday.

Godwin, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2019 out of Georgia.

He had three catches in three games with Jacksonville in 2020 and spent 2021 on the Jaguars’ practice squad.

Green, 24, spent time on the practice squads of the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions last season.

–Field Level Media