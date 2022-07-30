Minnesota Timberwolves sign forward Eric Paschall to two-way deal

Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed forward Eric Paschall to a two-way contract.

The team did not announce terms of the deal on Saturday.

Paschall, originally a second-round pick of the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Draft, spent last season with the Utah Jazz. He averaged 5.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per game in 58 games (three starts).

Following his first season in 2019-20, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie team after he averaged 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists — all career highs.

After a sophomore slump, the Warriors traded him to the Jazz for a future, protected second-round draft pick in August 2021.

In 158 career games (31 starts), the 25-year-old Paschall has averages of 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

–Field Level Media