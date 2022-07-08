Timberwolves officially sign forward Kyle Anderson

Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves officially announced the signing of free agent forward Kyle Anderson on Friday.

Terms were not disclosed, but earlier reports indicated it was a two-year, $18 million deal.

Anderson, 28, spent the past four seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies following four campaigns with the San Antonio Spurs.

He averaged 7.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 69 games (11 starts) in 2021-22.

His career averages include 6.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 505 games (248 starts).

The Spurs drafted the 6-foot-9 Anderson in the first round (30th overall) in 2014 out of UCLA.

