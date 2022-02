Feb 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A member of the Minnesota Timberwolves Dance Team performs during the fourth quarter of a game against the Toronto Raptors at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves fans won’t be required to wear masks during games at Target Center, effective immediately.

The Timberwolves announced the lifting of the mask mandate on Thursday before their home game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul lifted their citywide mask mandates for public areas earlier Thursday.

–Field Level Media