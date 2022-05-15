Tigers send RHP Michael Pineda to IL, activate OF Victor Reyes

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Tigers placed right-hander Michael Pineda on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a fractured right middle finger.

The Tigers reinstated outfielder Victor Reyes from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. He had been sidelined with a left quad strain.

Pineda sustained his injury when he was struck by a line drive off the bat of Ramon Urias during the second inning of Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

“He’ll go through a battery of tests, see a couple experts and we’ll see how long it takes him to heal up,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “But disappointing news, to say the least.”

Pineda, 33, has a 1-2 record with a 3.22 ERA in five games (all starts) this season. He is 63-56 with a 3.96 ERA in 175 career appearances (174 starts) with the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins and Tigers.

Reyes, 27, went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer for Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

He is batting .261 with four RBIs in 10 games this season with Detroit. He is a career .268 hitter with 13 homers and 77 RBIs in 312 games with the Tigers.

–Field Level Media