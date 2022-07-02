Tigers roar past Royals with consecutive HRs in ninth

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Reyes and rookie Riley Greene hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the ninth to rally the host Detroit Tigers a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

Reyes tied the game with his one-out solo shot off Joel Payamps (2-2) before Greene smashed his first career homer over the center field wall for the dramatic game-winner.

Greene also tripled and walked while scoring three runs out of the leadoff spot. Eric Haase added a run-scoring single while Joe Jimenez (3-0) tossed a scoreless inning to pick up the win.

Hunter Dozier had two RBIs for the Royals and Whit Merrifield contributed two hits, a run scored and an RBI. Royals starter Kris Bubic gave up two runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Detroit starter Beau Brieske allowed three runs and six hits in six innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

Kansas City scored two runs before Detroit came to the plate. Merrifield led off the game with a single and stole second. Andrew Benintendi and Vinnie Pasquantino walked to load the bases with one out. Dozier then ripped a two-run double to left.

The Tigers got one of those runs back in the first when Greene led off with a triple to center and scored on Javier Baez’s sacrifice fly.

The Royals added a run in the fourth. Michael Taylor singled and, after a fielder’s choice, Nicky Lopez also singled. Merrifield followed with an RBI single.

Detroit cut it to 3-2 in the fifth. Greene walked and Miguel Cabrera slapped a two-out single. Greene scored on Haase’s single to left. Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. prevented the Tigers from tying the game by throwing out Willi Castro from his knees after a ground ball.

Detroit’s Andrew Chafin struck out the side in the eighth. Payamps retired the side in order in the bottom of the inning.

Payamps also struck out Spencer Torkelson to start the bottom of the ninth. But Reyes tclubbed a fastball over the right-field fence to tie the game. Greene’s game-winner came two pitches later. It was the first home run of the season for each.

–Field Level Media