Detroit Tigers reinstate left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, DFA pitcher Wily Peralta

The Detroit Tigers reinstated left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez from the restricted list Friday, while right-hander Wily Peralta was designated for assignment.

Rodriguez, 29, is 1-3 and has a 4.38 ERA over eight starts in his first season with the Tigers after signing a five-year, $77-million contract. He went on the injured list in May with an abdominal injury before landing on the restricted list.

Rodriguez spent his previous six seasons with the Boston Red Sox and is 65-42 in his career with a 4.17 ERA in 167 appearances (161 starts).

Peralta, 33, is 2-0 with a 2.58 ERA in 28 appearances (one start) for the Tigers. The veteran signed a minor league deal with the Tigers in the offseason and was called up to the major leagues in April.

Over 10 career seasons, Peralta is 56-61 with a 4.29 ERA in 258 appearances (139 starts) for the Milwaukee Brewers (2012-17), Kansas City Royals (2018-19) and Tigers.

