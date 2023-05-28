Tigers rally in 9th, 10th to beat White Sox

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Haase hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th, giving the host Detroit Tigers a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon.

Haase knocked in ghost runner Spencer Torkelson, who had advanced on a long fly ball. Akil Baddoo hit a grand slam for Detroit, which won three of four games in the series.

Alex Lange (3-0) struck out two batters in the 10th and picked up the win. Eduardo Rodriguez held Chicago to one run and five hits in the first six innings.

Reynaldo Lopez (0-4) took the loss. Eloy Jimenez drove in two runs and Romy Gonzalez hit his first homer of the season for the White Sox. Chicago starter Dylan Cease gave up four runs, four hits and walked four while striking out eight in four innings.

Tim Anderson led off the game with a double and moved to third on a wild pitch but Rodriguez escaped that jam. He struck out Luis Robert and induced Andrew Vaughn to ground out, ending the inning.

The Tigers loaded the bases in the third. Zach McKinstry led off with a double and Riley Greene walked. After a pair of strikeouts, Nick Maton walked before Baddoo blasted an 0-2 pitch to right for a grand slam.

With Garrett Crochet in relief, Torkelson walked with one out in the fifth. Torkelson moved up on a wild pitch. Jonathan Schoop drew a walk. Baddoo grounded into a fielder’s choice. Eric Haase then popped out to end the frame.

A double play helped Rodriguez get out of the sixth.

Detroit’s lead evaporated in the seventh. Chicago loaded the bases with one out when Clint Frazier walked and Gavin Sheets and Anderson reached on infield singles. Jimenez then blooped a double off Jose Cisnero to drive in two runs. Robert then reached on a fielder’s choice as Anderson scored, tying the score at 4. Vaughn’s sacrifice fly gave Chicago the lead.

Greene, Detroit’s center fielder, stole a homer from Jake Burger in the eighth.

With one out, Greene tripled in the ninth off Joe Kelly. Baez grounded out as Greene scored.

–Field Level Media