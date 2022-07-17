fbpx
Published July 17, 2022

Tigers-Guardians postponed due to inclement weather

Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A fan wearing a rain poncho walks to the concourse during a rain delay of a game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday’s scheduled game in Cleveland between the Guardians and Detroit Tigers was postponed because of inclement weather.

The game will be made up on Aug. 15 at 3:10 p.m. ET as part of a traditional doubleheader.

The Guardians enter the All-Star break with a 46-44 record and in second place in the American League Central. They won the first three games of the four-game set against Detroit.

The Tigers (37-55) are jockeying with the Kansas City Royals for last place in the division. After a six-game winning streak, the Tigers have lost eight of their past nine games.

–Field Level Media

