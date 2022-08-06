Tigers explode late, put away Rays

Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in three runs, Garrett Hill recorded his second major league victory, and the host Detroit Tigers pounded the Tampa Bay Rays 9-1 on Saturday.

Harold Castro had three hits, two runs and two RBIs, while Javier Baez knocked in a pair of runs.

Hill (2-3) gave up one run and six hits and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings. He walked three.

Rays ace Shane McClanahan (10-5) gave up four runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. His three strikeouts were a season low. Infielder Yu Chang homered and also pitched an inning for the first time in his career.

Tampa Bay loaded the bases with one out in the first inning but came up empty when Hill retired Jose Siri on a short fly ball and struck out Luke Raley.

Chang hit his second homer of the season over the left-field wall with two out in the second inning, but the Rays left two more runners stranded in the fourth.

Tampa Bay wasted another opportunity in the fifth. Brandon Lowe led off with a walk and advanced to third on Isaac Paredes’ one-out double. David Peralta then hit into a fielder’s choice, with Lowe thrown out at home.

Detroit took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning. Willi Castro hit a one-out double and advanced on Schoop’s long fly ball. Harold Castro’s bloop single knocked him in. Victor Reyes’ double down the left field line brought home Harold Castro.

The Tigers extended their lead to 7-1 with a five-run seventh. Jeimer Candelario led off with a single and Willi Castro moved him to third with a double down the left field line. Schoop’s sacrifice fly brought in Candelario.

Jimmy Yacabonis entered in relief and promptly gave up an RBI double to Harold Castro. With two out, Yacabonis hit Riley Greene with a pitch, and Baez then ripped a two-run double off the left-field wall. Miguel Cabrera blooped an opposite-field single to score Baez.

Schoop hit a two-run homer off Chang, summoned to preserve the bullpen, in the eighth.

