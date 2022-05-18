Tigers’ Eduardo Rodriguez departs early, will be placed on IL

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez departed Wednesday’s start against the Tampa Bay Rays after seven batters due to left side discomfort and is headed to the 10-day injured list.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Rodriguez will undergo an MRI exam to determine the severity.

Rodriguez recorded just one out before signaling to the dugout that he couldn’t continue. He said he began having troubles while warming up in the bullpen.

“When I was warming up in the bullpen, I felt a pinch on my side,” Rodriguez said after the 6-1 loss. “I wasn’t able to throw the ball as hard as I can. We’re going to see what it is, and we’ll see from there. … I’m going to check with the doctors and everything, then we’ll see what it is.”

The 29-year-old Rodriguez gave up three runs, four hits and two walks in the abbreviated 23-pitch outing.

“He said he could go,” Hinch said. “He never really felt anything during the week and increasingly got worse during his warmup. He tried to go out there. You could kind of tell he was off.”

Rodriguez is in his first season with the Tigers after signing a five-year, $77 million deal as a free agent. He is 1-3 with a 4.38 ERA in eight starts.

Rodriguez spent his first six big league seasons with the Boston Red Sox and won a career-high 19 games in 2019.

