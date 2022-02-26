Tigers choose galloOTTR with first pick in NBA 2K League draft

Nov 10, 2018; Syracuse, NY, USA; General view of the 2K Empire Classic logo prior to the game between the Morehead State Eagles and the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai made Jaiden “galloOTTR” Frank of DeSoto, Texas, the top overall selection in the NBA 2K League draft on Saturday.

Michael “Cooks” Campbell of New York went second to Bucks Gaming. Mavs Gaming picked Kenneth Grant “KennyZeus” Strombeck of Wake Forest, N.C., third overall.

The league’s new expansion team and first Mexican-based club, DUX Infinitos, chose Waseem “BallLikeSeem” Talbert with the eighth pick.

Wizards District Gaming, the two-time defending champion, selected Tyrell “Ty” Johnson with the 22nd and final pick of the first round.

NBA 2K League teams made 52 overall selections in the three-round draft. There were 145 available players, including those who weren’t retained by the 2021 club plus top performers in the NBA 2K League Draft Prospect Series, Sony Scouting Grounds tournaments, the NBA 2K League’s Women in Gaming initiative and the NBA 2K League’s APAC and European Invitationals.

The upcoming fifth season on NBA 2K League play will be based in Indianapolis, with three-on-three tournaments joining five-on-five events in the format. Play begins March 23 with the amateur qualifying event for the Coinbase NBA2KL 3v3 Slam Open.

NBA 2K LEAGUE DRAFT

First round

1. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, Jaiden “galloOTTR” Frank

2. Bucks Gaming, Michael “Cooks” Campbell

3. Mavs Gaming, Kenneth Grant “Kenny Zeus” Strombeck

4. Bucks Gaming, Mason “JohhnyRed” Bracken

5. Blazer5 Gaming, Joshua “unguardable” Hunter

6. Mavs Gaming, Zekirri “Zayy” Dennis

7. Raptors Uprising GC, Emmanuel “FantaSZN” Gosman

8. DUX Infinitos, Waseem “BallLikeSeem” Talbert

9. Celtics Crossover Gaming, Trey “TreyDollaz” Wright

10. Magic Gaming, Justin “Kapp” Kaplan

11. Heat Check Gaming, Deondrick “DTrick” Leon

12. Grizz Gaming, Michael “BP” Diaz

13. Blazer5 Gaming, Dorian Earl “Bucket” Miller

14. Bucks Gaming, Dawson “dawsix” Thomas

15. 76ers GC, Daniel “DT” Tlais

16. Heat Check Gaming, Kennedy “sawc” Tauala Jr.

17. Knicks Gaming, Jakari “Stick” Hunt

18. Hawks Talon GC, John “Witness” Mushaben

19. Magic Gaming, Matthew “Matty” Grant

20. Warriors Gaming Squad, Austin “KayAus” Caterino

21. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, Julio “HesiCap” Roberts

22. Wizards District Gaming, Tyrell “Ty” Johnson

Second round

23. Raptors Uprising GC, Xavier “Big Saint” StJohn

24. Bucks Gaming, Jeremy “Seese” Seese

25. Hornets Venom GT, Nicholas “Icyy” Clark

26. Heat Check Gaming, Josue “FutureClutch” Acosta Gomez

27. Blazer5 Gaming, Robert “CantGuardRob” Nastasi

28. Jazz Gaming, Kwan Larry “followTHEGOD” Niblack

29. DUX Infinitos, Stanley “MaJes7ic” Lebron

30. Hornets Venom GT, Damon “DJ” Jones

31. Celtics Crossover Gaming, Tamer “Bulleyy” Mustafa

32. Magic Gaming, Blaine “Reign” Wilson

33. Mavs Gaming, Jarvis “Simptoms” Thompson

34. Kings Guard Gaming, Anthony “Ant SZN” Costanzo”

35. Cavs Legion GC, Jyden “Jyden” McBath-Spencer

36. Kings Guard Gaming, Myles “MYLES” Lyons

37. Pistons GT, Ja’Ron “Bagmotion” Baylor

38. Grizz Gaming, Justin “Jayrod” Rodriguez

39. Knicks Gaming, Kerry “Kerry” Thompson

40. Hawks Talon GC, Bryson “Putback” Fleming

41. Nets GC, Shun “Streetz” Brown

42. T-Wolves Gaming, Frederick “Djay” Payton

43. Wizards District Gaming, Brandon “BRich” Richardson

Third round

44. Jazz Gaming, Wesley “Gen” McNair

45. Lakers Gaming, Latrell “GreenTooNice” Roberson

46. Nets GC, Michael “Hegotgame034” Tate

47. Pistons GT, Elijah “EG4Hunnid” Garcia

48. Hornets Venom GT, Jahaad “King Haad” Thomas

49. Nets GC, Alexander “Steez” Bernstein

50. Mavs Gaming, Jake “Legit” Knapp

51. Cavs Legion GC, Thomas “Fakie II” Batts

52. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, Darjean “ReturnOfDJ” Henderson

–Field Level Media