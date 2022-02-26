Tigers choose galloOTTR with first pick in NBA 2K League draft

The Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai made Jaiden “galloOTTR” Frank of DeSoto, Texas, the top overall selection in the NBA 2K League draft on Saturday.
Michael “Cooks” Campbell of New York went second to Bucks Gaming. Mavs Gaming picked Kenneth Grant “KennyZeus” Strombeck of Wake Forest, N.C., third overall.
The league’s new expansion team and first Mexican-based club, DUX Infinitos, chose Waseem “BallLikeSeem” Talbert with the eighth pick.
Wizards District Gaming, the two-time defending champion, selected Tyrell “Ty” Johnson with the 22nd and final pick of the first round.
NBA 2K League teams made 52 overall selections in the three-round draft. There were 145 available players, including those who weren’t retained by the 2021 club plus top performers in the NBA 2K League Draft Prospect Series, Sony Scouting Grounds tournaments, the NBA 2K League’s Women in Gaming initiative and the NBA 2K League’s APAC and European Invitationals.
The upcoming fifth season on NBA 2K League play will be based in Indianapolis, with three-on-three tournaments joining five-on-five events in the format. Play begins March 23 with the amateur qualifying event for the Coinbase NBA2KL 3v3 Slam Open.
NBA 2K LEAGUE DRAFT
First round
1. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, Jaiden “galloOTTR” Frank
2. Bucks Gaming, Michael “Cooks” Campbell
3. Mavs Gaming, Kenneth Grant “Kenny Zeus” Strombeck
4. Bucks Gaming, Mason “JohhnyRed” Bracken
5. Blazer5 Gaming, Joshua “unguardable” Hunter
6. Mavs Gaming, Zekirri “Zayy” Dennis
7. Raptors Uprising GC, Emmanuel “FantaSZN” Gosman
8. DUX Infinitos, Waseem “BallLikeSeem” Talbert
9. Celtics Crossover Gaming, Trey “TreyDollaz” Wright
10. Magic Gaming, Justin “Kapp” Kaplan
11. Heat Check Gaming, Deondrick “DTrick” Leon
12. Grizz Gaming, Michael “BP” Diaz
13. Blazer5 Gaming, Dorian Earl “Bucket” Miller
14. Bucks Gaming, Dawson “dawsix” Thomas
15. 76ers GC, Daniel “DT” Tlais
16. Heat Check Gaming, Kennedy “sawc” Tauala Jr.
17. Knicks Gaming, Jakari “Stick” Hunt
18. Hawks Talon GC, John “Witness” Mushaben
19. Magic Gaming, Matthew “Matty” Grant
20. Warriors Gaming Squad, Austin “KayAus” Caterino
21. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, Julio “HesiCap” Roberts
22. Wizards District Gaming, Tyrell “Ty” Johnson
Second round
23. Raptors Uprising GC, Xavier “Big Saint” StJohn
24. Bucks Gaming, Jeremy “Seese” Seese
25. Hornets Venom GT, Nicholas “Icyy” Clark
26. Heat Check Gaming, Josue “FutureClutch” Acosta Gomez
27. Blazer5 Gaming, Robert “CantGuardRob” Nastasi
28. Jazz Gaming, Kwan Larry “followTHEGOD” Niblack
29. DUX Infinitos, Stanley “MaJes7ic” Lebron
30. Hornets Venom GT, Damon “DJ” Jones
31. Celtics Crossover Gaming, Tamer “Bulleyy” Mustafa
32. Magic Gaming, Blaine “Reign” Wilson
33. Mavs Gaming, Jarvis “Simptoms” Thompson
34. Kings Guard Gaming, Anthony “Ant SZN” Costanzo”
35. Cavs Legion GC, Jyden “Jyden” McBath-Spencer
36. Kings Guard Gaming, Myles “MYLES” Lyons
37. Pistons GT, Ja’Ron “Bagmotion” Baylor
38. Grizz Gaming, Justin “Jayrod” Rodriguez
39. Knicks Gaming, Kerry “Kerry” Thompson
40. Hawks Talon GC, Bryson “Putback” Fleming
41. Nets GC, Shun “Streetz” Brown
42. T-Wolves Gaming, Frederick “Djay” Payton
43. Wizards District Gaming, Brandon “BRich” Richardson
Third round
44. Jazz Gaming, Wesley “Gen” McNair
45. Lakers Gaming, Latrell “GreenTooNice” Roberson
46. Nets GC, Michael “Hegotgame034” Tate
47. Pistons GT, Elijah “EG4Hunnid” Garcia
48. Hornets Venom GT, Jahaad “King Haad” Thomas
49. Nets GC, Alexander “Steez” Bernstein
50. Mavs Gaming, Jake “Legit” Knapp
51. Cavs Legion GC, Thomas “Fakie II” Batts
52. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, Darjean “ReturnOfDJ” Henderson
–Field Level Media