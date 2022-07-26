Tigers add three veteran pitchers on minor league deals

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Tigers added three veteran pitchers on minor league deals Tuesday, bringing aboard right-handers Jacob Barnes and Chi Chi Gonzalez as well as left-hander Daniel Norris.

Norris, 29, and Barnes, 32, have each pitched for the Tigers in the past.

In nine major league seasons, including parts of seven with the Tigers, Norris is 20-38 with a 4.77 ERA in 194 appearances (84 starts). Barnes is 8-16 with a 4.73 ERA in 251 appearances (one start) in seven major league seasons, including 22 appearances with the Tigers this season before he was released.

Gonzalez, 30, has six seasons of major league experience and is 9-24 with a 5.72 ERA over 67 appearance (51 starts). He appeared with both the Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins this season, but twice has opted out of minor league deals in 2022.

