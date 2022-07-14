WATCH: Tiger Woods struggles to open The Open Championship despite two birdies

The legendary Tiger Woods is making his third Major appearance this season at The Open Championship from the Old Course at St. Andrews.

For the 15-time Major champion, it’s not as much about contending for the Claret Jug. Rather, it’s all about getting back to form after he suffered a devastating automobile accident back in February of 2021.

Woods, 46, sat out the U.S. Open to prepare for this week’s The Open Championship. This came after he made the cut at both the Masters and PGA Championship.

It didn’t start out great for Woods on Thursday with the all-time great finding himself plus-six through seven holes. That included Woods putting up a double-bogey on the first hole and again on the par-four seventh hole.

With things looking dire, Tiger Woods turned it around on nine with a birdie.

A birdie at No. 9 puts him at 5-over for the day. pic.twitter.com/TXx1XKHMtK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 14, 2022

One hole later, and Woods put the golf world on notice with another birdie. Unfortunately, he’d go on to bogey the 11th hole to move back to plus-five on the day.

Related: Top 10 players who can win The Open Championship

Tiger Woods struggling physically during The Open Championship

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

It was earlier this year that Woods had to withdraw from the PGA Championship due to his back acting up. Based on reports during The Open Championship broadcast, things aren’t looking great right now.

“I think from his facial expressions and the gate and the way he looks, he is in a huge amount of pain walking on these very hard, firm fairways at St Andrews.” Announcers on Tiger Woods during Round 1 of the open championship

We’ll see how the rest of Thursday and Friday goes before drawing a final conclusion. At this rate, Woods is on pace to miss the cut at the site that has seen him win two championships in the past.