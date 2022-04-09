Tiger Woods Masters round a career-worst, 9 shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler

Tiger Woods Masters round on Saturday turned out to be a career-worst as the golf legend continues his fall out of contention.

The biggest story of this weekend in sports is if Woods, one of the most famous athletes in history, could turn back the clock at 46 and actually attempt to win his sixth Masters Tournament. However, after day three of the event, it looks like Woods will need a golfing miracle to seriously compete for the green jacket on Sunday.

Woods — like every other competitor on April 9 — had to deal with the cold and windy conditions at Augusta National, and it seemed to have an effect on his aging old bones. After 18 holes he finished with a 6-over 78 score for the day. In 93 career Masters Tournament rounds, it was his worst ever. His previous worst was a 5-over 77 in 1995, which oddly enough was also in the third round of that tournament.

Tiger Woods Masters performance turns into one to forget

Credit: Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports

Woods is now nine shots behind current leader Scottie Scheffler, and four shots out of second place heading into the final day of the tournament. He finished the awful round on Saturday with bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes and then finished the round off with a double-bogey on 18.

After round three, Woods saw positives and major negatives in his performance for the day.

“I mean, it’s just like I hit a thousand putts out there on the greens today,” he said. “Obviously, it’s affected the score. You take those away and I have normal two putts, I made even par for the day. I did what I needed to do ball striking-wise, but I did absolutely the exact opposite on the greens.”

After a strong first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, the realities of his age, and returning from a major injury are finally starting to show for the 15-time major winner.

Woods stunned the golf world by even competing in this tournament a little over a year after a serious car accident that damaged his leg in several places and almost cost him the limb. While he likely won’t win the tournament, being able to compete and hang with the best in the world for multiple days, all things considered, is still a win for him and the sport.